100 Years Ago
May 30, 1922
Today is Memorial Day. It is one of the patriotic holidays observed by the entire nation. From Canada to the Rio Grande and from the Atlantic to the Pacific, in Alaska, Puerto Rico, the Canal Zone and on various islands of the sea over which fly the Stars and Stripes, the day will be marked by patriotic exercises, public speaking, band concerts, parades, prayers, etc. Graves will be decorated, and flags will fly in the wind. The speakers will bring home to large audiences the sacrifices made by the heroic dead and the meaning of that sacrifice.
Between $20,000 and $25,000 in securities, it was estimated yesterday by President John M. DeLashmutt, was stolen from the safe deposit boxes of the Woodbine National Bank at Woodbine, along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, about twenty miles from this city, by thieves who entered the bank between the closing hour Saturday and the time the bank was opened yesterday morning. The robbery was discovered by Cashier Harry Owens when he opened the bank for business yesterday morning. The robbery was almost identical to that of the Monrovia Ban about ten days ago, and it is evident that the burglary was committed by the same gang of thieves.
50 Years Ago
May 30, 1972
Fire razed a portion of Mack’s 66 Diner at Jefferson early this morning. The fire was discovered about 5 a.m., when James Ingram was servicing a truck at a nearby gas station. Fire companies from Jefferson, Carroll Manor, Braddock Heights and the Cascade truck from Frederick were summoned. Mr. and Mrs. Glenwood Mackley, Feagaville, managers, and Mr. and Mrs. James L. Ingram, Jefferson, owners, commended the firemen on a job well done. Ingram said that the quick work of the firemen prevented fire from destroying the new addition to the diner that had been in use for only about two months.
A hot plate caught fire and inflicted second-degree burns over 22 percent of a Hotel Frederick guest’s body Saturday at 10:30 p.m., city police said. James Milton Jr. returned from work to his Hotel Frederick room at 9:30 p.m., put a pan on his hot plate and laid down for a nap before supper. His slumber ended an hour later, when flames engulfed the room and burned his face, hands, arms and back. Frederick Memorial Hospital officials listed him in critical condition last night.
Two and a half gallons of whiskey and an undetermined amount of change were stolen last night from the Redmen’s Club on East Fifth Street. Entry was gained by cutting the door lock. Money was taken from several vending machines and several charity collection boxes. Police are also investigating the theft of 42 football jerseys valued at $232 from Governor Thomas Johnson High School. The jerseys were reported stolen last Tuesday. One jersey was recovered but no arrests have been made.
20 Years Ago
May 30, 2002
Sen. Alex Mooney joined a petition drive Wednesday to save the Ten Commandments monument in Frederick’s Memorial Park, saying he was “answering the call” from church demonstrators for elected officials to defend religious rights. “Freedom of speech requires that tolerance is shown towards displays of symbols important to the Judeo-Christian values of our country,” Mr. Mooney, R-Frederick/Washington, said in a news release announcing that he signed the petition.
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery early Wednesday, which they believe is related to similar crimes in Howard and Carroll counties, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to the Mount Airy Shell Station on Lakeview Drive at 12:33 a.m., where a male clerk told them that a man with a small blue or black handgun had held up the business and stolen about $800, deputies said. The robber told the clerk, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” Detective Chuck Jenkins said.
