100 Years Ago
May 30, 1921
Cy Pierce, formerly a pitcher on the Frederick baseball team, has fallen heir to $150,000 through the death of an uncle. Pierce is working as a radiator repairman in Richmond, Va. Pierce makes no denial of his intention to take the first boat for Cuba as soon as he receives this money, which is now said to be tied up legally.
According to the statements of several of Frederick's leading grocers, Jamaica Ginger should soon make a substantial jump in price as the demand is on the verge of exceeding the supply. And they all blame prohibition, asserting that when the country was wet, Jamaica Ginger laid on the store shelves until the bottles "rusted." But now that prohibition has hit the country and it is considered a crime to carry a thimbleful of "snake-bite," booze artists are gulping down anything from varnish to perfume, with Jamaica Ginger leading by a comfortable margin. In Frederick, empty bottles are found on some of the streets daily, and the number of drunks is increasing due to "J.G.," it is said.
50 Years Ago
May 30, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 30, 2001
The Allfirst bank across from the Francis Scott Key mall was robbed Tuesday morning by a man who told a teller he had a gun, although no weapon was displayed, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Ward Kline Road residents were divided Tuesday over proposed improvements to one of Frederick County's few remaining dirt roads. In the end, the Frederick County commissioners voted to pave the entire road using a tar and chip method — and not widening it in spots that are as narrow as 11 feet. The road is located near Myersville.
Frederick County farmers have a new tool to bring their profession into the 21st century. The county's Office of Economic Development announced Tuesday that a virtual farmers market has been launched online to provide a place for the county's agricultural producers to sell and promote their products.
