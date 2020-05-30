100 Years Ago
May 30, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 30, 1970
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 30, 2000
An investigation is continuing to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed several apartments under construction off Key Parkway on Saturday. The blaze destroyed 20 of 48 apartments in the connected buildings, causing about $250,000 damage, said W. Faron Taylor, deputy state fire marshal. Flames from the three-story building shells in the new Baker Place at the Manor complex shot high into the air and were visible for more than a mile — thick black smoke was seen by motorists on I-70 east of Frederick.
The town of Woodsboro was all dressed up Sunday, but the annual Memorial Day parade was a no go. Periodic downpours also put the kabosh on ceremonies down the road in Walkersville where town officials said Sunday they plan to reschedule the service sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
A municipal ordinance that should bar real estate agents and developers from sticking their signs in the grassy strips along Frederick’s streets has been largely ignored or, at best, selectively enforced by code officers. City officials say they are aware of the problem and a concerted effort to either rewrite the rules or step up policing will be undertaken, probably sometime this summer.
