100 Years Ago
May 31, 1922
President Warren G. Harding’s address at the dedicatory services of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington was heard in Frederick yesterday afternoon. This is probably the first time that the present Chief Executive of the nation has been listened to in this city, at least simultaneously with his utterances. His speech yesterday was broadcast by radio, and some of the local fans “listened in” and were able to hear very distinctly all that he said in Washington. Those who had never heard him speak were charmed by his oratorical voice, his fluency of speech and his rhythmic expression.
Detroit — Henry Ford has decided to open an assembly factory in Moscow and trade with the Russians, it has been announced at his office here. The Moscow plant, it is said, will be similar to that now in Cork, Ireland, and other European cities. The principal business in Russia at first, it was indicated, will be to create a market for tractors and trucks. Mr. Ford hopes that by putting a tractor within reach of the Russians there will in time cease to be any food shortage and that the great grain-producing areas will again become fertile.
The cornerstone of the new Grace Episcopal church, Brunswick, will be laid this afternoon at 3 o’clock with imposing ceremonies. In addition to addresses, there will be special music by the church choir and Masonic ceremonies under the auspices of Brunswick Lodge of Masons. The new edifice is being erected on the site of the old chapel, and the foundation has been laid. F.R. Watson, of Philadelphia, is the architect, and the style of the building is thirteenth or fourteenth century, English Gothic, and will add very much to the appearance of the town.
50 Years Ago
May 31, 1972
Frederick’s three theaters — Tivoli, Holiday Cinema and Frederick Drive-In — have been leased effective June 1 to R./C. Theatres Inc., of Baltimore, by the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Weinberg of Braddock Heights. The Weinbergs acquired the City Opera House here in 1950 and built the first drive-in theater in Western Maryland, the Hiway drive-in near Hagerstown, the same year. At the same time they owned a circuit of theaters in Virginia. In 1952 they acquired the former Braddock Heights drive-in located on the outskirts of Frederick, and in 1960 the Tivoli Theatre and the former Frederick Theater (on Market Street) were acquired by them. The Holiday Cinema on Baughman’s Lane was built in 1969, and the new Frederick drive-in was erected in 1970, on the site of the former Family Drive-In on Md. 180.
Bobby can’t play in his own backyard with his friends because their parents are afraid a car may run over them. Bobby, age 11, lives on Wyngate Drive, but his backyard ends at a 20-foot-high embankment along the U.S. 15 bypass around the city of Frederick. No guardrails have been installed by the state to protect the yards below. This morning, another car, the third in a year, went down the embankment into Bobby’s yard, ripping the electrical power from his home. Bobby’s mother, Mrs Donna Darwin said, “It’s such a bad thing to happen all the time,” speaking of the vehicles that have crashed into her backyard.
20 Years Ago
May 31, 2002
What she remembers about her three sons is the kindness they showed to others, their love and their energy, Tammie Pulliam said Thursday at a ceremony dedicating an Orchard Grove Elementary School garden in their memories. Rodney Jr., 10, Jordan, 9, and Matthew Pulliam, 8, and their father, Rodney Pulliam Sr., a Frederick city official, were killed in March. The Pulliams’ car was rear-ended while the four were stopped at a traffic light at Butterfly Lane and Md. 180.
Frederick County students did better on this spring’s Comprehensive Test of Basic Skills than they did last year, school officials said Thursday. The achievement test measures second-, fourth- and sixth-graders in their reading, language, language mechanics, math and math computation abilities.
An 18-year-old Frederick woman who told police she was raped late Sunday on South Street has recanted her statement, admitting to investigators Thursday that she was not raped. She told police Monday night she was walking on West South Street about 11:45 p.m. Sunday when she was approached by three men, one of whom she said sexually assaulted her. Her descriptions of the suspects were sketchy. The false reporting of rapes is not unusual, police said. “The vast minority of reports are true, by-the-law rapes but nonetheless have to be checked out with extreme sensitivity and discretion,” said Lt. Tom Chase of the Frederick Police Department.
