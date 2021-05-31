100 Years Ago
May 31, 1921
That famous “pot of gold” that has figured so prominently in the investigation of the escape of the notorious draft dodger, Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, will soon cease to be a mystery. Thomas W. Miller, alien property custodian of the United States, speaker at the dedication of the “Grove of Golden Stars,” Braddock Heights, who seized $825,000 worth of Bergdoll’s property in this country, yesterday told a reporter for The Post that if there was a “pot of gold” buried in the Catoctin mountains that the U.S. officials would find it.
Glenn C. Wilhide of Walkersville, star second sacker and captain of the Army nine, was a big factor in the 8 to 7 victory of the West Pointers over their rivals, the Navy. Wilhide knocked a home run with two men on the bases. He brought in two runs and had two putouts to his credit. Wilhide is a former high school star and last year held down the keystone sack for the Hustlers. He was captain of the Army football team during the past season.
50 Years Ago
May 31, 1971
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 31, 2001
Good Morning! “The first requisite of a good citizen in this republic of ours is that he shall be able and willing to pull his weight.” — Theodore Roosevelt
A Linganore High School senior who allegedly threatened two girls in recent days was arrested Wednesday morning when he tried to flee from deputies waiting for him at the school, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The student had “a large assortment of weapons” in his car when he was stopped, said Lt. John Williams.
