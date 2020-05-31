100 Years Ago
May 31, 1920
A move is on foot among the board of aldermen to create by ordinance a new official to be known as city manager. The ordinance, it is understood, was drawn up by City Engineer Emory C. Crum and Alderman James Dodd and was presented to the board at the executive session of the special meeting Friday night. It is said that all of the aldermen are in favor of the proposed new law except Mr. Phebus, who is strongly opposed to it.
Commencement ceremonies of the two Frederick high schools and Hood Seminary began yesterday with baccalaureate sermons. Rev. David Morgan Roderick, pastor of the Presbyterian church, delivered both sermons, in the morning at the Evangelical Lutheran church and in the afternoon at Seminary Hall. Record congregations turned on for the services and ushered in an elaborate program of events which will continue throughout the week and into next week. Closing with the Hood College commencement exercises.
Marylanders will have about 700 new laws to obey or violate beginning Tuesday. The people will have to step right up and walk the straight and narrow path set for them by the Legislature of 1920. The blushing 16-year-old bride will have to sit and patiently wait until she is 18 years old. Marriage licenses will cost $2. Poultry soaked in water cannot be sold hereafter. That was an old trick by which a slender chicken would hit the scales with an expensive bang. “Oh, say, can you see by the dawn’s early light —” and the rest of “The Star-Spangled Banner” must be sung in public schools, among them.
50 Years Ago
May 31, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 31, 2000
“Totally surprised ... I was blown away.” That’s how Frederick City Police Officer First Class Joe Bourke described his feeling when he realized that he was the recipient of the annual community service award from the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post 11.
The Thurmont American Legion post hosted Memorial Day services Tuesday at the covered gazebo in Memorial Park. Col. James Greenwood, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick, offered the keynote speech highlighting the sacrifices made by all soldiers during all of America’s engagements, overseas and domestic. The first formal observance of Memorial Day dates back to 1868 when the Grand Army of the Republic chose May 30 as a day to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers, but the spirit of the day goes back even further in time, the colonel explained, to 1863, as a number of southern women were maintaining the graves of Confederate soldiers when they noticed the unkempt burial sites of the Union dead. The women cleared and fixed-up the Union sites as well and that spirit spread to other areas of the country. In 1882, Memorial Day was officially commemorated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.