100 Years Ago
May 4, 1921
Washington — Samuel T. Ansell, former Judge Advocate General of the Army, and of counsel for Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, escaped Philadelphia draft dodger, told a House investigating committee today that the story about Bergdoll having buried gold in the mountains of Maryland seemed reasonable and that he believed it. The decision to ask the War Department to release Bergdoll under military guard to hunt for the gold was reached.
It was announced yesterday that the musical comedy, “The Duke of Deadbroke,” written by Walter Decker, this city, and Charles L. Lewis, of Cincinnati, will be presented at the City Opera House on Thursday and Friday nights, May 19 and 20. This show is being staged by Edward J. Meehan, former director of the Paint and Powder Club of Baltimore and is for the benefit of the Frederick Baseball Association Fund.
50 Years Ago
May 4, 1971
Approximately 100 head of cattle, described by Oscar W. Meler of Clarksburg, their owner, as “450- to 500-pound feeder steers of Angus, Hereford, Angus-Hereford and Hereford-Charolais breed,” disappeared from his farm between the middle of February and early April.
Frederick’s Chuck Foreman appears to have found himself with the University of Miami football team. Now a junior, Foreman ran for two touchdowns and 130 yards on 21 carries in the Hurricane intrasquad game April 24. “Chuck’s turning it on,” new Miami coach Fran Curci commented about his halfback. “He’s got the knack and the confidence.”
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2001
The Frederick County liquor board on Thursday revoked the license of Xhale for permitting a March 6 “sex show” by radio “shock jocks” in which patrons of the nightclub exposed themselves. The controversial club immediately moved to fight the revocation, persuading a federal judge in Baltimore to schedule a hearing for this afternoon. The club wants the court to issue a temporary injunction blocking the ruling. “We have no option,” liquor board member Robert Snyder said. “We may not be able to control the actions of entertainers, but we can hold the license holder responsible.”
Twenty-two South Frederick Elementary School students were in their glory Thursday. Mrs. Scharp’s fourth grade class was honored at the fifth annual Space Day ceremony, hosted by former Sen. John Glenn and held at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum. The students earned this by entering the “Space Day Design Challenge” contest — and doing so well that Space Day organizers decided they displayed “the best collaboration” while working on their project.
