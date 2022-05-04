100 Years Ago
May 4, 1922
Three knitting mills of the Union Manufacturing Company, one at Frederick, one at Thurmont and one at Emmitsburg, closed down yesterday for an indefinite period because of the shortage of storage facilities and cancellation of delivery dates on orders. Approximately 300 employees, mostly women, will be affected by the order. An official of the company explained it was found impossible and impracticable to continue the manufacture of goods until the present orders had been delivered.
Work was begun yesterday on a new 6,600-volt electric light service wire, which will be strung from New London to Monrovia by way of New Market, a distance of four miles, by the Potomac Public Service Company. About three and half tons of hard copper wire will be used, and the line will be ready for service, it is calculated, about the middle of next month. When equipped with the service, the three towns will make a total of 28 towns in the county now using electricity, supplied by the company.London — A gigantic industrial agreement was signed on Sunday at Genoa by representatives of the Russian soviet government and the Shell group of British oil companies, telegraphs the Genoa correspondent of the Evening News. Under the agreement, he writes, the Shell group will control all sales and, under certain conditions, all production of oil in every part of Russia for an agreed period. The concession may be renewed by mutual consent.
Contracts have been let by John W. Snook, county treasurer, to erect seven dwellings on the south side of East Seventh street. Mr. Snook will erect on his newly purchased property four cottages, one bungalow and one twin pair of daylight houses. The dwellings will be furnished with furnace and bath, and the walls will be papered.
50 Years Ago
May 4, 1972
New residential development in the Frederick Community College area will require construction of at least five new schools, county planner Lawrence Nelson told school officials Wednesday. The planner also outlined the school requirements of five other new developments in the Ballenger and Urbana areas, each expected to require a new school. Nelson also presented three alternatives for location of a county vocational-technical center currently proposed for location across from the community college.
Jay Main, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Main, was selected Mr. FBLA for the state of Maryland at the Maryland State Future Business Leaders of America Leadership Conference held recently at Federalsburg. Jay competed with other regional winners in Maryland. He is a senior at Thomas Johnson and a member of the TJ chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America. Jay will compete nationally for Mr. FBLA in June at the National Leadership Conference in Houston, where he will represent Maryland
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2002
After Friday night’s inaugural festivities for local officials and library benefactors, C. Burr Artz Library is ready for its grand reopening this morning at 10 a.m. The library has been closed and its operations temporarily relocated to Spectrum Drive for more than two years while renovations totaling $10.9 million were under way. Today and all of next week, patrons are encouraged to tour the 66,000-square-foot building.
A dedication of the Lehigh Cement Co.’s new kiln line plant held Thursday in Union Bridge attracted approximately 150 people. The new $270 million plant is the largest and most modern in North America, boasting a capacity of two million metric tons per year, according to company officials. Lehigh also updated crushing facilities at its quarry, installed a new pre-blending dome, and revamped finish grinding with the addition of a roller press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.