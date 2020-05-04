100 Years Ago
May 4, 1920
Early in the 18th century, long before the Franco-Prussian war, the possibility of a world war, the great conflict which shook the entire world, could have been throttled. The seed, the Prussian military system, which sprouted, grew and matured into the merciless military machine, which Allied and American soldiers broke up two years ago in France, was planted then. It took root with the acquisition of the province of Schlesswig-Holstein by Germany when the German and Austrian-Hungarian armies defeated the armies of Denmark and, said Dr. Edward Howard Griggs, in his lecture last night at Seminary Hall, had France and England joined with Denmark in that war, there would not only have been no Franco-Prussian war, but no great world conflict such as just came to a conclusion.
The big forest fire that raged on South Mountain in the vicinity of Black Rock, threatened the destruction of the hotel at that point and other buildings, has been checked in the direction of these properties, but the fire is still burning furiously toward the top of the mountain. A large acreage of lumber has been burned.
50 Years Ago
May 4, 1970
An abandoned frame house near New Market was destroyed by firefighters from New Market, Libertytown and Mt. Airy fire companies in a practice burning Saturday. The abandoned three-story frame house on the Willis estate a half mile east of New Market, burned from 10 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. Fires were started in the upper floors of the building. The fire was used to train inexperienced members of the companies who have not as yet been assigned to fight a house fire. The men were directed by experienced members of the fire companies for the drill.
“Perhaps the problem of drug abuse itself with both the adult and younger people is only a symptom of a more malignant danger which is growing in the recesses of the social system in which we live,” said Dan Roff, Director of the Frederick County Mental Health Clinic, and member of the Advisory Committee to the Drug Abuse, summarized the problem at Frederick High School Saturday.
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2000
The arrival of a new county planning director on Monday was the latest in a series of changes among high-ranking managers in Winchester Hall, two years of turnover virtually unheard of in Frederick County government. Personnel officials say the changes represent the realities of a tight job market where talented people are in demand. It’s also an example of an aging work force as more administrators look to retirement.
Md. 355 will be closed in sections Friday while up to 4,000 Avon walkers use the route to make their way from Hood College in Frederick to Washington. The Maryland State Highway Administration authorized the closure of the road for the Avon Breast Cancer 3-Day walk.
