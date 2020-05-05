100 Years Ago
May 5, 1920
The Open Forum went into the business of getting out a newspaper last night at a session held in the auditorium of the Y.M.C.A. Newspapers from the time the story “breaks” until it is “covered,” written and appears in printed form in the completed sheet were discussed.
Henry Norris, aged sixteen years old, of Brunswick, ran right into the arms of Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker yesterday in an effort to run away from home. He was detained by the sheriff until last night when he was taken home by Deputy Sheriff Morgan P. Runkles. Before leaving he stated that he would not attempt to run away again. Norris said he wanted to join the Army.
Government departments which expanded and multiplied during the war, are prepping to reduce their staffs. Congress applied the ax when the annual appropriation bills were drawn slashing the estimates the departments prepared. No money was provided for jobs where it was considered necessity no longer existed. Congressional leaders asserted their trimming of estimates will reduce the number of Government workers in the District from more than 100,000 to something like 60,000.
50 Years Ago
May 5, 1970
Company “A” of the local Maryland National Guard, based at the Frederick Armory, was activated Monday in the wake of new disorders at the troubled University of Maryland campus. Some 150 of the local Guardsmen left about 5:30 p.m. and were based at the Greenbelt Armory near the riot area of College Park last night.
The county commissioners met Monday with county engineer William Fout and county planner Richard Cromble to discuss the tentative plans for future construction of a county road through the Eaglehead-Lake Linganore acreage. The Lingaore plans currently call for construction of a dam in the Linganore Creek over which a two-lane, privately built highway, planned as a circumferential route within the development would cross. The county expects to eventually construct a road, as an extension of the existing Quinn Road to bisect the Linganore property.
20 Years Ago
May 5, 2000
Two men were shot and killed early Thursday as gunfire erupted at the John Hanson Apartments in Frederick for the second time in less than a week. One of the victims, Welmon Darnell Nash, 25, of Frederick, was found dead on the stairwell area of Building No. 1 at the public housing apartments. The second man killed, Cedric James Brinkley, 25, of Baltimore, was found about a block away in the 600 block of Klinehart’s Alley, Lt. Tom Chase said.
A Nevada man was arrested by Frederick police on a basketball court Thursday night for the slaying of a Frederick man last week. Andrew D. Wilmore, 19, of Las Vegas, is charged with shooting Eric Angel Lebron, said Lt. Tom Chase, head of the criminal investigation division of the Frederick Police Department. He said it was too early in the investigation to discuss a possible motive in the shooting last Friday night on Little Bentz Street.
