100 Years Ago
May 5, 1921
Washington — Samuel T. Ansell, former acting judge advocate general and later one of the attorneys for Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, the fugitive millionaire draft dodger, today told the special House committee investigating that Bergdoll escaped to Germany.
Last night Frederick experienced the greatest surprise of its life at the Opera House, where the much heralded Symphony Orchestra made its debut to a loyally enthusiastic audience.
Fire of unknown origin early yesterday destroyed a number of outbuildings on the Ridgeville farm in the Woodville district, near Mount Airy, and with the buildings, two automobiles, farm machinery, grain and 100 chickens were consumed. The total loss is placed at $3,000. The farm is owned by J.V. Summers and tenanted by Oscar Unglesbee.
50 Years Ago
May 5, 1971
Running into the face of a stiff wind and against some tough competition, Middletown still easily managed to win the county track championship Tuesday at Walkersville. The Knights outdistanced the field with 194 points to 86 for runner-up Linganore. Brunswick had 67, Walkersville 57, and Catoctin and the Maryland School for the Deaf 52.
The United States Army parachute team, “The Golden Knights,” will present their free fall demonstrations at the Fort Detrick Grid Area on May 12 as part of the Armed Forces Day Activities sponsored by the installation.
20 Years Ago
May 5, 2001
Being a part of Young Life “is like an electric experience,” 16-year-old Scott Stargel said. Scott was one of about 70 students who recently crowded a house basement near Urbana for the weekly Wednesday night meeting of the organization that has sought to positively influence young people for nearly six decades with singing, fun and a Christian message.
County officials say the 18,259 acres in Frederick County’s farmland preservation program make them 10th in the nation, just below Howard County, which is ranked ninth and has been a model for other jurisdictions.
More than 3,000 men and women took to the roads of Frederick Friday morning as they started a 60-mile journey of physical and spiritual exertion. The Avon Breast Cancer 3-Day walk began Friday morning from the center mall of Hood College and will end Sunday at the National Mall in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.