100 Years Ago
May 5, 1922
A community service will be held in the City Opera House Sunday afternoon, May 14, Mother’s Day, under the auspices of the American Legion Auxiliary, Francis Scott Key Post. Immediately after the service the members of the Auxiliary will march to Mount Olivet cemetery in a body and hold services in honor of the mothers of those who lost their lives in the World War.
Charles Town, W.Va. — Acetate of zinc, concentrated lye and fusel oil in quantity sufficient to cause blindness, when it doesn’t kill, lurk in moonshine whisky that people are drinking nowadays, according to analysis submitted by the state chemist to W.G. Brown, Prohibition commissioner. The lye seems to be placed in the mash to cause quicker fermentation, or in the distilled liquor to give an artificial “head.” Several sudden deaths were caused by acetate of zinc, which the victims drank in booze having apparently been manufactured in a still made of zinc. Fusel oil in itself is a potent poison. It is found in all moonshine whisky that has not been given a chance to age for several years in wood containers.
50 Years Ago
May 5, 1972
Better police education, salaries and minority group representation were called for in a study of the law enforcement system of Frederick City and Frederick County, which was given to the mayor and board of aldermen Thursday night by Allen G. Merchant. Merchant prepared the study during the past four months as part of an internship program as a political science major at Frostburg State College. He said that the study is not a doorway to a “problem free future” but does try to be a “catalyst to a better society.”
The national political spotlight will focus on Frederick next Thursday when two of the three leading Democratic candidates for president appear here. Sen. Hubert Humphrey will address the spring meeting of the United Democratic Women’s Clubs of Maryland at Peter Pan Inn in Urbana, while Ala. Gov. George C. Wallace will speak at a rally at the National Guard Armory at West Second and North Bentz streets.
Mayor E. Paul Magaha disclosed Thursday night that four local businessmen are exploring the possibility of starting a new bus service to replace the Litten & Litten Lines, Frederick’s only bus service, which was ended April 24. Four businessmen propose to run two mini-buses with a capacity of 12 to 15 passengers each.
20 Years Ago
May 5, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.