100 Years Ago
May 6, 1921
A new oven heat regulator is being demonstrated at the office of the gas and electric department of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad Company. Bread and cake are being baked in this oven and placed on a table in the office.
Washington — A dead man was charged with sole responsibility for the escape of Grover C. Bergdoll, notorious Philadelphia army deserter. D. Clarence Gibboney, Philadelphia lawyer and former reformer, who was the slacker’s counsel and who was drowned in Mexican waters last Christmas week, was named by Col. Samuel T. Ansell in testimony before the congressional committee investigating the escape as the one at whose door the blame must be laid. Ansell said he believed Gibboney, on permitting the slacker to go to his home in Philadelphia instead of proceeding on the hunt for the so-called “pot of gold” [in the mountains of Maryland] was actuated by personal vanity and vain glory.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1971
The owner of two hunting dogs, which on Wednesday attacked and killed three deer on the Richard Boyer farm, near Jefferson, has not been determined, according to county dog warden Arthur Simmons, and a cow that was attacked later Wednesday by three German shepherds as she was about to give birth is in poor condition, authorities said. The cow attack took place on the Earl McIntosh farm near Tuscarora, near Licksville and Point of Rocks. The calf was delivered dead by Dr. Roger Olson, an associate of Dr. James E. McClellan.
“Official cane of Barbara Fritchie,” the note reads. “Taken at her bedside, upon her death, Dec. 18th, 1862, by the undertaker, F. Schroeder and Sons, Frederick, Md.” Barbara Fritchie’s “official cane” is now in the possession of the Barbara Fritchie Museum thanks to George T. Schroeder Jr., night supervisor at the Frederick News-Post, who is the great-grandson of F. (Frederick) Schroeder.
Frederick County’s Company A of the Maryland National Guard, along with 28 state police officers from Barracks B, were dispatched yesterday to the University of Maryland following anti-war disturbances at the campus.
20 Years Ago
May 6, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.