100 Years Ago
May 6, 1920
Frederick county and Maryland police officials are on the trail of the gang of robbers who rifled the vaults of the Sandy Springs bank Monday a week ago, shot and killed Francis H. Hallowell, a director, and escaped in a “blue Hudson touring car.” The scent was picked in Frederick county on the Kolb farm, owned and occupied by George C. Thomas, east of Frederick, yesterday afternoon late when an armful of legal documents, taken from safety deposit boxes of the bank was found by Thomas. the value of the documents to the owners is estimated to be about $30,000. They were in a pile a few yards from the edge of the Monocacy River. Nearby were the ashes of a fire and scattered about were portions of burned paper.
Baltimore, Md., May 6 — John Adams, 32, was arrested yesterday afternoon in Camden, N.J., as being implicated in the Shady Springs Bank robbery. It is said that his photograph has been identified by the persons who saw the occupants of the “blue touring car.”
Steps are being taken to change the Mt. Pleasant Community Club into a farmer’s grange. The entire program at the last meeting was devoted to a discussion of the work. Representatives were present and spoke on behalf of grange work in general. The membership of the club is increasing daily and at the close of the last meeting a number of applications for membership were received.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1970
City Police last night were conducting a search in downtown Frederick for two men who broke out a jewelry store window and made off with six to eight wrist watches. The robbery was reported at Landis Jewelry Store on South Market Street about 10:30 p.m. A bystander told police he saw two men running from the front of the store, and through the adjacent Sears’ parking lot. The watches were valued at between $11 and $21 a piece.
A Frederick County resident may have passed in front of you recently unnoticed, so watch for him the next time he strolls by. It is William G. (Bill) Doty of Old Annapolis Road, who was recently called upon to perform in a TV commercial for the Black and Decker electric “silent lawnmower.” In the commercial, produced by VanZandt and Dougdale, Doty is the man who pushes the silent lawnmower through the grass. Doty is production director for Metromedia Radio WASH in Washington, D.C.
20 Years Ago
May 6, 2000
There was much weeping Friday during an all-night vigil at Frederick’s John Hanson Apartments where three men were recently shot to death. A group of local pastors gathered at the public housing complex to offer words of consolation and hope to about 60 people and to decry all forms of violences.
While office workers are figuring out ways to take a longer lunch break, people like Mehrl Mayne and his father, also named Mehrl, are taking in all the sunshine and fresh spring air they can handle as they begin the task of planting. “It’s a challenge,” said the younger Mr. Mayne, filling the canisters on the seed planter with corn one morning this week. “It’s not a drop-a-seed-in-the-ground-and-forget-it type of deal.”
