100 Years Ago
May 6, 1922
A number of persons of this city, whose business affairs takes them to Baltimore frequently, have expressed considerable inconvenience because of the difference in the time of the two cities, under the daylight saving plan now in effect in the latter city. Having moved up the clock one hour in Baltimore, persons visiting that city have missed trains, relying upon the standard time of their watches. It is understood that many persons in Frederick favor the plan, especially those who work in stores and factories. It would give one hour more of daylight, and this extra hour would be the means of affording considerable time for recreation after a day’s work. Farmers, however, are not inclined to the plan. They argue that it would make their day an hour shorter and that they cannot afford to lose this time.
Commissioner D. Charles Winebrener and W.C. Hopkins, engineer, yesterday while on an inspection tour of the northern section of the county discovered that the bridge spanning Thomas Creek at Emmitsburg is faulty and dangerous to traffic. Commissioner Winebrener has recommended to Chairman Mackail that a concrete structure be erected as soon as possible.Simon Kindle, an octogenarian, of Hagerstown, and Mrs. Bernice O. Williams, 59, of Keedysville, Washington county, were married Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Church of God parsonage near Shookstown. The ceremony was performed by Rev. George W. Masser, who baptized the groom some years ago. At the conclusion of the wedding the octogenarian told the pastor’s family that he was the father of 15 children and that he passed through this section of the country many years ago after the battle of Gettysburg.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1972
With an increasing concern over septic systems and well failures in recent years, the Frederick County Health Department has proposed to increase the minimum lot size of housing developments using these methods of sewage disposal. In defense of the argument that an increase in lot size would cramp those who don’t desire the additional acreage, Dr. Spicknall said, “For these people, there are many row-houses and single-family units on small lots available with community water and sewage.”
President Nixon, after frolicking with his favorite Irish setter on a spring afternoon, is catching up on paperwork and resting at his Camp David mountaintop retreat. White House spokesmen reported Nixon would be working over the weekend on both domestic and foreign matters.
A decade ago, Mount Airy appeared to be withering on the vine. The town was losing its senior high school. Businesses were moving to more densely populated areas. Today it is a different story. According to Mayor-elect Lewis C. Dixon, there is a new interest in real estate development of the town, due to its inherent character as a friendly place to live, and also because the town has a water system and is installing a sewage system.
20 Years Ago
May 6, 2002
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vandalism spree that occurred at New Market Elementary School and nearby homes on Saturday night. Windows were broken, and buildings and trees were toilet papered and egged, officials said. Investigators were not available Sunday to say whether culprits were identified. The damage comes in the wake of last week’s bomb threat that resulted in the evacuation of New Market Middle School, adjacent to the elementary school.
A couple was robbed at gunpoint in Thurmont Sunday night, police said. Two men were taken into custody about 10 p.m., Maryland State Police Cpl. A Cibula said. There were no injuries, he said. Cpl. Cibula said one of the robbers held a gun. The robbers took the man’s wallet. Cpl. Cibula said the robbers fled in a car but were later caught on Sundays Lane, north of Frederick.
