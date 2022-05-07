SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
May 7, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 7, 2002
The search for Frederick’s next police chief has come down to a contest between three men, and Frederick Jennifer Dougherty is expected to pick one by the end of next week. The three finalists are all from the Baltimore-Washington metro region and include a black candidate, Frederick Human Resources administrator Krista Alexander said Monday.
HARNEY — About two dozen paddlers and a Labrador retriever set out Monday on a six-day trip to promote conservation of the scenic Monocacy River, the main drinking water source for the city of Frederick. The canoe and kayak tour was organized by a local conservation group and funded largely by Pittsburgh-based aluminum maker Alcoa, which has a Frederick County plant. The tours message is sustainability, a waste-not, want-not approach to water management given added weight by the continuing drought.
Like his team, Frederick’s Kris Wilken has been hot of late. The Keys infielder is batting .460 in his last nine games. On Monday he hit two home runs and had a single as Frederick downed Kinston 10-2 for its third straight win.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
May 8, 1922
Three persons were injured when an automobile completely turned over on the Baltimore State road Friday night on Burall’s hill near New Market between 8 and 9 o’clock. Two of the injured are now in the City Hospital, the injuries to one of them being serious. The occupants of the machine, a Ford touring car, were Mr. and Mrs. Dorsey Oden and son, Eugene, of Ijamsville, and Mrs. Brewer Oden and son, Russell, of Barthlows. Mrs. Brewer Oden and son had been visiting the Odens at Ijamsville who were taking them to their home at Barthlows when the accident occurred.
The eleventh annual commencement exercises of the Frederick City Hospital Training School for Nurses will be held at the Georgianna Houck Simmons Nurses’ home at 2:30 o’clock May 12. There will be five graduates: Misses Nellie May Kanode, Walkersville; Viola My Fox, Frederick; Eloise Miller Lipps, Frederick, Edna Grace Weant, Detour, and Anna May Naylor, of Emmitsburg.
Organization of a Frederick Club of the International Association of Lions Clubs is virtually assured. Frederick Amigo, a representative of the Lions, has been in the city for the past week in the interest of a local branch and about 25 men, it is stated, have announced that they will join. Thirty names will compose the charter members.
Diplomas to the 23 members of the graduating class of the Brunswick High School, Prof. Roger X. Day, principal, will be distributed at the commencement exercises, which will be held the evening of June 13. Of the 23 members of the graduating class, thirteen have pursued the commercial course while the remaining ten have taken up academic studies.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1972
Senators J. Glenn Beall Jr. and Charles McC. Mathias (both R-Md.) have announced that $23,142 in federal matching funds have been made available for developing the Monocacy Pine Cliff Park in Frederick County. The grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund of the Department of the Interior will be used for equipping the park with picnic tables, softball diamonds, and road and water services. It will be matched by an equal amount from state and local funds.
If all the hopes, promises and plans work out, Maryland may hold the national political spotlight Thursday if the top three Democratic Presidential contenders come to the Free State, as spokesmen say they will. Gov. George C. Wallace has been scheduled for some time to appear in the Frederick Armory Thursday night. Senator Hubert Humphrey may make a noon appearance at Urbana at the Peter Pan Inn to address the United Democratic Women’s Clubs of Maryland. And now enters Sen. George McGovern into the Maryland Presidential hopeful arena. According to Dr. Bill Rodgers, a McGovern slate delegate from Frederick, McGovern national campaign director Gary Hart, has met with Sixth District McGovern chairman Susan Jacobson, to discuss the possibilities of the South Dakota Senator spending some time in Maryland. Full details of the McGovern Maryland trip have not yet been announced.
20 Years Ago
May 8, 2002
Frederick County’s public schools need more psychologists and more summer school teachers, and the transportation department is dangerously underfunded, school spokesmen and residents told Frederick County Commissioners at a Tuesday budget hearing. Chief psychologist Melanie Hoffman told the commissioners the school system’s 19 psychologists desperately need more help because of a growing number of troubled students.
A group of area residents concerned about a 1,500-home development planned for the west end of Brunswick on Tuesday submitted a petition to City Hall that promises to bring a recently approved annexation to a vote. A number of those lobbying for the referendum do not live in Brunswick so they cannot vote, but they are participating in the referendum campaign because they believe the planned development will crowd schools and roads, harming the community.
