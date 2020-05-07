100 Years Ago
May 7, 1920
Frederick city will be “bombarded” from the air next week. The raid will be conducted by the most popular girl of the city, through the conspiracy of an “acrobating” aviator from Bolling Field, near Washington, and a government aeroplane. The ammunition will be Salvation Army campaign propaganda, fired point blank on the commercial and residential section of the city from an altitude that will depend entirely upon the inclinations of the feminine plane passenger. The public is to indicate in writing the name of the girl they would prefer to represent them on this flight. Votes may be left at the offices of The News-Post or at the Salvation Army headquarters at the Y.M.C.A.
Several black snakes have been caught lately that almost measured three feet in length.
A disastrous fire was reported late last night to be raging on the western side of South Mountain in Washington county. The fire originated Sunday on this side of the mount a short distance from Pleasant Walk. A stiff breeze drove the flames in the opposite direction from Black Rock Hotel. In spite of the hard work on part of a large crowd it gained momentum and at last reports was sweeping over miles of timberland. An estimate of the damage today is $100,000 and probably 5,000 acres of timberland have been burned.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
Good Morning! “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and a man.” — Mark Twain
At a lively and often heated session last night at Lewistown Elementary School, Thomas G. Mohler, engineer for District Seven, State Roads Commission, presided as Hearing Officer over a Public Design Hearing concerned with the dualization of U.S. 15 for an approximate distance of 9.9 miles between Hayward Road (Harmony Grove) and Kelly’s Store Road (Catoctin Furnace) “including proposed adjustments to the intersection county and state roads.”
Frederick County waited last night for low temperatures and possible damage to the area’s fruit crop. The forecast called for frost or freeze warning, with the low predicted as low as 24 degrees. The warning is unusual for the month of May. Possible damage to the apple crop was the first concern, Kenneth Shifflet, extension service, said last night.
20 Years Ago
May 7, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
