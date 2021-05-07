100 Years Ago
May 7, 1921
Five cases of smallpox and two other cases believed to be in development were discovered in Brunswick yesterday by Dr. R.B. Norment, deputy state health officer. The latter, with County Health Officer Dr. Henry P. Fahrney, visited the patients yesterday and put them under strict quarantine. The affected persons, all children, live in different parts of the town, and those who have come in contact with them will be immediately vaccinated and observed.
Believing that cleanliness promotes health and feeling that the city authorities should cooperate with the public along this line, Mayor Gilmer Schley has designated May 10 and 11 cleanup days, and everyone is requested to join in a crusade against filth and disease. Property owners are asked to thoroughly clean up their premises from cellar to attic, including backyards, lots and alleys.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1971
At a mayor and aldermen meeting last night, Frederick’s building inspector said he halted construction on two Apple Avenue homes Monday because the contractor failed to obtain a permit. Building inspector Charles W. Mock said windows were boarded up Wednesday in what might have been an attempt to prevent him from observing ongoing construction, and he contacted city police to obtain a warrant.
The Monocacy River was still 1 to 2 feet below its normal level Thursday despite heavy rains, according to measurements at the Monocacy filtration plant. Farther west in the state, Potomac tributaries and streams flowing into the Antietam River were under flood watch yesterday because of more than 3 inches of rainfall.
20 Years Ago
May 7, 2001
Starting about 6 a.m Sunday and ending before noon, police officers with five law enforcement agencies and the county’s corrections bureau traveled throughout the county, nabbing men and women wanted on numerous charges — including past-due child support and driving while intoxicated. None of the suspects apprehended Sunday resisted arrest.
It takes a lot of good people to make Big Brothers Big Sisters of Frederick County the successful mentoring organization that it is. But even so, Gail Wood is a special volunteer. For the past seven years, the 41-year-old Urbana woman has raised more money for Big Brothers Big Sisters than any other person, according to President Liz Brady. On Sunday, during the Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser, Ms. Wood gave the local Big Brothers Big Sisters a check for more than $12,280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.