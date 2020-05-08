100 Years Ago
May 8, 1920
An obstreperous cow, in the charge of a man and boy, created considerable excitement in Brewers’ alley yesterday afternoon. The animal charged in a vicious manner upon persons along the way compelling them to flee for safety. At the corner of West Patrick and Court street, the cow attempted to enter the residence of P.L. Hargett. It dashed inside the vestibule and was prevented from going further by a closed door.
Resurfacing and oiling the Buckeystown pike between the city and Adamstown, which has been under way for some weeks by the M.J. Grove Lime Company, was practically completed yesterday. A stretch of about 200 yards near the “sand hole” is not yet fully competed.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1970
The Frederick County Symphony Society has unanimously expressed concern to the county commissioners over their decision on funds for the Title III program. The cultural program funds were deleted from the school budget by the commissioners. “We firmly believe that should you decide to eliminate this worthwhile program for the want of a few pennies per pupil, the entire county will suffer,” James L. Fisher, president of the Society, wrote in a letter to the commissioners.
Frederick Community College students voted yesterday to lower the school flag to half-mast today, Monday and Tuesday, in memory of the four students killed at Kent State last week.
20 Years Ago
May 8, 2000
Personnel will begin moving into the new Frederick County Courthouse addition this week. Work on the addition began 15 months ago. The new addition to the rear of the present facility consists of four floors numbered in the “British method,” the ground floor followed by the first, second and third floors. The first two floors are shells — rough walls and floors not filled out or finished. These will be available for new growth as the county requires. The top two floors will be devoted, when completed, to the sheriff’s department courthouse security division and the judiciary.
BALTIMORE — As Maryland starts its annual standardized testing of students today, not all students will be taking part in the exam that the state relies on heavily to evaluate schools and allocate resources. A growing number of parents and educators are questioning the effects on their children’s educations and the importance of the Maryland School Performance and Assessment Program test.
