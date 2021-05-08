SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
May 8, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1971
An elderly Frederick woman was flimflammed out of $1,300 Friday afternoon by two attractive young women. The girls told the woman that they had found a large sum of money and asked her to help them secure a lawyer so that they could all keep the money, according to Frederick City Police. The woman not only gave them money she had just withdrawn from the bank but was persuaded to withdraw more funds from her savings account. When she had given the full $1,300 to the girls, they asked her to wait on a public bench until the lawyer contacted her. After waiting for several hours, she reported the incident to the police.
State police are continuing their search today for two men who held up the Buckeystown post office Friday morning. Neither Postmaster William Boteler or his customer, Robert S. Wright, were harmed, but both were tied up, and the thieves took their wallets and $16 of federal post office money. Boteler lost $40, and Wright lost $5, according to police.
20 Years Ago
May 8, 2001
Frederick County officials cheered Monday an announcement of $2.8 million more for school construction headed to the county, bringing the annual total to $25.6 million, the most ever. “It’s really phenomenal for us to get $25 million in one year. This will go a long way in helping us advance,” County Commissioner Jan Gardner said. “I’m doing the happy dance for Frederick County.”
A mental evaluation was ordered Monday morning by Frederick County Circuit Court for a Frederick mayoral candidate. The candidate appeared in court to answer a drunken driving complaint. He was dressed in a western hat and shorts but appeared to have some problems, according to Mary Drawbaugh, chief District Court prosecutor. Last month, the candidate was charged with assault and destruction of property following a series of verbal disputes near John Hanson apartments. He was placed in restraints by the medical staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital, according to police.
A massive yellow-and-red striped tent popped up on the grounds of Harry Grove Stadium early Monday morning, enticing area residents to see what was housed under the big top. The Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus set up housekeeping, with a caravan of mobile homes and tractor-trailers, for two days to entertain the people of Frederick County for the first time since 1992.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
May 9, 1921
A St. Paul, Minnesota, man says the promised second coming of Christ will occur on April 25, 1922. He based his prediction on Bible studies. An invalid for the past 14 years, he has devoted all of his time to studying. On the date named, he said, a comet of hitherto unparalleled proportions will strike the earth, blotting out “a third part of man,” according to St. John ix.15, he said. The comet will strike in Mesopotamia and will devastate India, Persia, Egypt and countries along the Mediterranean sea.
Monroe Huss Zentz, the 2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Zentz, this city, will play the leading juvenile role in “A Romance of Washington,” a film being “shot” by a Washington newspaper. The stellar feminine role is taken by Miss Margaret Huss, 25, Quincy place, northwest, Washington, a sister of Mrs. Zentz. The “first take” of the film was made yesterday.
50 Years Ago
May 9, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 9, 2001
Special education assistants in Frederick County school systems feel they aren’t being treated fairly with respect to benefits and pay. Teachers were given a 5 percent pay hike for this fiscal year, not counting step increases, and county commissioners say they are committed to another major teacher pay hike for fiscal 2002. Teachers’ starting pay is about $29,000 per year. Special education assistants make $8.50 an hour and got their last pay raise three years ago.
Frederick police have released photos of a robbery suspect taken from a surveillance camera during a Friday evening bank robbery. The holdup occurred at about 5:55 p.m. at the Rosehill branch of the BB&T bank off Opossumtown Pike, police said. No weapon was displayed during the robbery.
Middletown High School students were greeted by green, red and blue tractors and peacocks, rabbits, goats and dairy calves when they arrived for class Tuesday. Middletown FFA members hosted 400 elementary, preschool and Head Start children for their second annual agriculture field day at the school.
