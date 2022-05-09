100 Years Ago
May 9, 1922
The work of grading the lawn in front of the new high school building was commenced and half completed by about 100 men of Walkersville and vicinity yesterday. Most of the men are patrons of the high school, and they came from far and near with their horses, carts, road machines, scoops, shovels and other instruments for the work. Glad to do their bit, the Walkersville Woman’s Club turned out in a body and prepared lunch for the men. At the noon hour, they furnished lunches consisting of several kinds of sandwiches, cheese, coffee, ice cream and cake.
The Frederick county girl who most resembles Gloria Swanson, according to local judges last night, is Margaret Smith of this city. After examining her portrait the judges decided that Miss Smith was the perfect image of the movie actress. She was accordingly presented with the handsome wrist watch offered the girl winning the first prize.
Dr. O.R. McIntyre, licensed chiropractor, has opened an office at 9 East Second street. He has had a number of years experience in the practice of the profession and is a graduate of two of the leading schools of chiropractic, one being the Saline School at Davenport, Iowa.
50 Years Ago
May 9, 1972
Both candidates offered no explanation for the impounding of the ballots following yesterday’s mayoral election in Myersville. Mayor Grayson Doub ordered the ballot box locked in a Frederick County Jail safe after losing the election by one vote. Commissioner Claude Keller out-polled the incumbent 90 votes to 89. Town clerk Ronald Poffenberger and two election officials recounted the ballots before the Doub decision, according to Keller.
Clowns, garbed in the colorful costumes that have become the symbol of the long succession of comics who have stirred the imagination and emotions of generations, are among the many star attractions as the circus comes to town tomorrow. Sponsored by the Francis Scott Key Lions Club, the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus, world’s largest under canvas show, will present more than 150 performers from 16 countries and an extensive menagerie of animals.
The County Commissioners and the County Roads Board met today to hear the pleas of several rural resident groups for improvements on dirt roads in their areas. The largest group — 11 — presented a petition from the neighborhood along the Keymar road. “It’s one heck of a mess,” Mrs. Charles Crum complained. “We don’t want a freeway for kids to hot-rod on; it is a country road. But we need something halfway decent for our kids. The thing’s full of potholes, and the stones to fill them don’t stay in.”
20 Years Ago
May 9, 2002
A Washington developer has struck a deal with the City of Frederick to buy the long-vacant Carmack-Jay’s grocery store, with plans to spend up to $600,000 in renovations to attract tenants such as a specialty market or pharmacy. Douglas Development Corp. has agreed to pay $400,000 for the building at 331 N. Market St., Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and the board of aldermen announced Wednesday in a news release.
The state Board of Public Works has given Frederick County enough school construction money to allow Crestwood Middle School construction to begin but not enough to build Tuscarora Elementary, it was announced in a Wednesday press conference. Both schools were due to open in September 2004.
A team of scientists at the National Cancer Institute at Frederick has discovered a naturally-occurring human antibody that prevents HIV from reproducing, according to a paper published Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The antibody, dubbed “X5,” has proven effective in neutralizing the majority of HIV strains in laboratory experiments, and Dr. Dimiter Dimitrov, who leads the NCI team.
