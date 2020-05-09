100 Years Ago
May 9, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 9, 1970
The Frederick Electronics Company will exhibit its hardware at the premier exhibition of the new U.S. Trade Center in Sidney, Australia, from June 29 through July 3. Frederick Electronics will be one of 24 exhibitors from 15 states participating in the opening exhibit entitled “Data Communications and Graphic Systems.”
Members of the Maryland Historical Trust were in Frederick Wednesday to visit several historical houses in the city to see how they may fit into the trust’s state-wide plans for historical preservation. Members of the trust were escorted around Rose Hill Manor by State Senator Goodloe E. Byron, a member of the Trust. The organization also visited the John Hanson house on West Patrick Street.
20 Years Ago
May 9, 2000
A plan to build a mammoth neighborhood development on the old Hargett farm off Butterfly Lane won the approval of the Frederick Planning Commission on Monday night. The Planned Neighborhood Development, or PND, will cover more than 148 acres with 232 single family homes, 157 townhouses and 256 multi-family dwellings — a total of 645 housing units.
The high Monday was 89 degrees, one degree short of the record, but uncomfortable nonetheless. Forecasters are calling for another hot day today. The record high for Monday was 90 degrees, set in 1963, according to The News-Post weather station.
Officer First Class Miles Bowling recently got a “thank you” from Gov. Parris Glendening during ceremonies in Annapolis for the Governor’s Volunteer and Service Awards. Contrary to the public’s perception of what most police work involves, Officer Bowling wasn’t honored for firearms proficiency or arresting the most drunken drivers. The community services officer was honored for being “an all-around good guy (who) always lends a helping hand,” members of the Lincoln Public Housing Community wrote in nominating the 22-year veteran of the Frederick Police Department for the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.