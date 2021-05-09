100 Years Ago
May 9, 1921
A St. Paul, Minnesota, man says the promised second coming of Christ will occur on April 25, 1922. He based his prediction on Bible studies. An invalid for the past 14 years, he has devoted all of his time to studying. On the date named, he said, a comet of hitherto unparalleled proportions will strike the earth, blotting out "a third part of man," according to St. John ix.15, he said. The comet will strike in Mesopotamia and will devastate India, Persia, Egypt and countries along the Mediterranean sea.
Monroe Huss Zentz, the 2-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Zentz, this city, will play the leading juvenile role in "A Romance of Washington," a film being "shot" by a Washington newspaper. The stellar feminine role is taken by Miss Margaret Huss, 25, Quincy place, northwest, Washington, a sister of Mrs. Zentz. The "first take" of the film was made yesterday.
50 Years Ago
May 9, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 9, 2001
Special education assistants in Frederick County school systems feel they aren't being treated fairly with respect to benefits and pay. Teachers were given a 5 percent pay hike for this fiscal year, not counting step increases, and county commissioners say they are committed to another major teacher pay hike for fiscal 2002. Teachers' starting pay is about $29,000 per year. Special education assistants make $8.50 an hour and got their last pay raise three years ago.
Frederick police have released photos of a robbery suspect taken from a surveillance camera during a Friday evening bank robbery. The holdup occurred at about 5:55 p.m. at the Rosehill branch of the BB&T bank off Opossumtown Pike, police said. No weapon was displayed during the robbery.
Middletown High School students were greeted by green, red and blue tractors and peacocks, rabbits, goats and dairy calves when they arrived for class Tuesday. Middletown FFA members hosted 400 elementary, preschool and Head Start children for their second annual agriculture field day at the school.
