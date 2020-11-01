100 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1920
Time has made many changes in election laws, but perhaps the most noticeable is in the size of ballots. In 1864, when Lincoln was running for the Presidency, the ballot was but 8 inches in length and 2 1/2 inches in width. And there also county offices mentioned on the ticket. One of those interesting Lincoln ballots is in the possession of George H. Whitmore, of Libertytown, who is spending the winter in Frederick, and is an exact duplicate of the one he cast in the November election 1864, while a member of Company B Seventh Maryland Regiment, and in camp at Culpeper, Va. In Mr. Whitmore's company of about 100 soldiers virtually all voted for Lincoln.
That in his opinion there will be another war in the next thirty years that will eclipse the past World War, was in part what J. Campbell White, of New York City, said in his address at the Opera House yesterday afternoon. Dr. White said that the war is approaching and that the one weapon to defeat it with is a general spread of the Christian faith in the East.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2000
Maryland is losing dairy farms faster than the Northeast as a whole, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. A study released Monday by the organization said 41 Maryland dairy farmers, or 4.9 percent of the state total, stopped running their farms during the 12 months ending July 31. State agriculture officials blamed the decline on relatively low milk prices and rapid real estate development in Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties, the state's main dairy region.
George W. Bush will win the Nov. 7 election by a landslide, according to the executive editor of the Weekly Reader, a national publication that has successfully predicted every presidential election but one since 1956. When results started to roll in this year, the corporation officers thought "there might be something wrong," said Executive Editor Charlie Piddock, because the results did not match the national polls saying that Al Gore and Mr. Bush are in a dead heat.
