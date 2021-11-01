100 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1921
The efficiency of the Maryland State police and the southern hospitality of Frederick came in for praise on the part of John Bushong, Bristol, Tennessee, who came to Frederick Saturday after the stolen Ford machine of his father, recovered in this city by Henry Nusz, of the state police. “We knew as soon as the car was stolen that if the thief made an effort to cross the state of Maryland with the machine he would be arrested,” Bushong said. “The constabulary of Maryland has a reputation in east Tennessee for its efficiency especially in overhauling auto jacks and recovering stolen machines.”
No more state roads will be constructed after November 13. That ends road work for this year. After that time weather conditions would interfere to such an extent as to make highway building practically out of the question. While Frederick county’s allotment for the year was 4.2 miles, a total of 23 miles of improved road has been built or is under construction.
With the growth and expansion of automobile traffic, automobile magazines are advocating “a little progressiveness to street layout” by making round corners instead of square corners. Although the Square Corner of this city has been adjusted to fill the need of the automobile it was stated by City Engineer Emory C. Crum that the square corners in the other parts of the city will have to stand as they are. The corners of the Square were made round about five years ago. Telephone and telegraph wires in this city have a lot to do with the laying of the square corner. In order to keep down to the minimum the number of poles along the street, the poles are erected exactly at the corner instead of at the side.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1971
While investigating a disturbance in a Brunswick bar Saturday at 12:05 a.m., a Brunswick officer, formerly a Frederick policeman, was assaulted, officials said. Ofc. Elmer V. Coburn was summoned to the Berlin Tavern in Brunswick and was questioning a Harpers Ferry man when Coburn was tripped to the ground by a Brunswick man. Coburn attempted to arrest that man, who challenged him and struck Coburn several times, Coburn reported. A third man, from Knoxville, jumped on the officer’s back and grabbed him around the neck.
Harry L. Richardson Jr., a 28-year-old Maryland art teacher and native of Frederick County, will be exhibiting watercolors, acrylics and pencil sketches in a two-man show at the Spectrum Gallery, Georgetown, Washington, D.C. Richardson is quietly attracting an ever-growing coterie of patrons and admirers because of his superb realistic style.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2001
Alan Patrick Linton Jr. may be missing in the World Trade Center wreckage, but he will never be forgotten in his hometown of Frederick. His parents, Pat and Sharon Linton, have donated $100,000 to the construction of the Alan Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter, a project started by the Frederick County Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. “We wanted it named in his honor, not his memory. I’m not ready to say that yet,” said Mrs. Linton, who is still hopeful that her oldest son will be found.
A New York Police Department helicopter landed Wednesday at Fort Detrick, a site for much of the anthrax testing, but officials provided no information about the flight. New York police Sgt. Ralph Carone, a spokesman, declined comment. The helicopter landed at Detrick about 3 p.m., went to Frederick Municipal Airport to refuel, returned to the Army base and then flew back to New York. A military helicopter also landed at Frederick’s airport Wednesday. Airport manager Charlie Abell said about a half dozen soldiers and no recognizable officials were on board.
