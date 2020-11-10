100 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1920
Road engineers from the federal government, Maryland and other states, about 15 were in Frederick yesterday afternoon on a tour of the roads of Western Maryland. This state is first in road building, and the tour yesterday was for the benefit of the out-of-the-state men.
Rabbits shot or caught in Frederick county can be sold in this county. This was finally settled yesterday when State’s Attorney A.R. Anders had a conference with Attorney General Alexander Armstrong in Baltimore. The law has been misconstrued locally.
Mother Nature is going to treat Frederick to an unusual celestial phenomenon today in the shape of a partial eclipse of the sun. The eclipse will be visible in this locality, James H. Spencer, director of the Maryland Weather Bureau, said.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1970
In a meeting with the county commissioners Monday, attorney Richard Burgee asked the county officials to consider a resolution opening the door in Frederick County for private developers to construct housing for low income residents. Burgee explained that if the commissioners would designate a property, or the entire county, as appropriate for development of low income housing, private developers could then participate in the HUD program.
Work has been completed on the new Biggs Ford Road Bridge near Walkersville. The dismantling of the old bridge, however, is only half complete. Less than half of the old bridge still stands, with the remainder laying in the Monocacy River.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 2000
Good Morning! “Two characteristics of government are that it cannot do anything quickly and that it never knows when to quit.” — George Stigler
Like a Super Bowl overtime, the undecided presidential election has captivated a nation of viewers. Newscasters have assumed the roles of sports announcers, posting up-to-the-minute vote counts from Florida precincts 24 hours a day.
Rank and file police officers have moved to oust Frederick Police Chief Maj. Ray Raffensberger, saying his misconduct in the office caused “shame and embarrassment” and severely damaged morale. The Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing all of the department’s 114 non-command officers, issued a formal statement calling on Chief Raffensberger to resign.
