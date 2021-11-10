100 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1921
Hood, along with the other schools and colleges of the country, is observing National Speech Week. The object of this movement is to bring to the attention of the public slang expressions, mispronounced words and bad grammatical errors. The English department and the school of expression are stressing in their classes the use of better English.
News from the County: Yellow Springs — Mrs. Walter Whyte spent a short time last week at McKaig, with Mr. Henry White. — A coughing epidemic is prevalent here.
Undoubtedly this various changes of the weather have peculiar effects upon the human anatomy but no less strange are the changes caused in the mechanism of watches. Heat, cold, thunderstorms all have their own effect upon the working of the delicate little wheels and springs that go to make up our modern time keepers. One local jeweler reported that as many as 17 watches were brought to him in a single morning immediately following a severe storm during the spring. And all the watches were suffering from the same cause — broken main springs. The main spring of a watch is constructed of tempered steel which is in turn made up of thousands of molecules and the electrical forces in the atmosphere produced by storms dent to draw these molecules closer together, thus snapping the steel. As a result of this, thunderstorms usually mean increased business for jewelers.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1971
LeGore’s Pete Angleberger bagged 101 points to take Sunday’s domino match with Woodsboro coming through with an 87-point evening and Troutsville with a clean sheet, still holding their ground.
As Frederick moves toward urbanization with homes, shopping centers and industries springing up all around the city, the Carroll Creek flood problem grows more serious. With concrete pavement and other soil coverings, water is no longer absorbed by the ground or trees. “Everyone blames the Frederick Towne Mall for recent flooding of Carroll Creek, said Paul Edwards, District Conservationist, “but in actuality they’ve done more to prevent flooding at this time through developing lakes, ponds and various other similar things to trap the silt.” A ceasing of all construction in the city is one possible cure, however, he likened this idea to “curing a sick man by cutting off his head.” Or perhaps, Edwards added laughing, Fredericktonians could just “move out of the flood plains.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 2001
The ambulance company in Emmitsburg has been given an ultimatum from the Frederick County Commissioners: Stop billing for transports or face suspension from providing services. The ambulance company said the commissioners lacked the authority to make them stop as was demanded in an Oct. 18 letter. Ambulance company members said they need the revenue to purchase a new ambulance and help pay for operational expenses.
WASHINGTON — Hoping for help from the public, the FBI released a psychological profile of the anthrax killer as a “loner” whose habits and comments may have tipped off people who had contact with him. The suspect may have seemed uninterested in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as he prepared his anthrax-laden letters, then suddenly immersed himself in media coverage of the breaking anthrax terror, the FBI said. The person has a scientific background, but as to whether he is a “Ph.D biochemist ... a lab technician,” the FBI doesn’t know, said FBI behavior analyst Jim Fitzgerald.
