100 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1920
The parade this afternoon will be one of the largest and most elaborate to ever pass through the streets of this city. The big feature of the parade will be the number of ex-service men and women in uniform. It is the wish of the American Legion that every man in the parade be in uniform whether he is on a float or walking with his comrades. It is estimated that more than 500 ex-servicemen will be in the uniform in the parade.
Last week, schools all over the land were urged to observe what was known as “Good Speech Week.” At the Boys’ high school plans to direct the attention of students to the errors most frequently made, assumed the proportions of a contest among the boys, each determined to detect the largest number of mistakes made by his classmates.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1970
Good Morning! “We join ourselves to no party that does not carry the flag and keep step to the music of the Union.” — Rufus Choate
It would be difficult to find a woman who knows more about the magazine publishing business than Adamstown’s own Elizabeth Gordon, past editor-in-chief of House Beautiful. Twenty-three years of experience has given her knowledge not only of the “shelter field” of magazine but of international cuisine, building, decorating and travel.
Well-executed plays from Frederick and Gov. Thomas Johnson’s high school football teams will be applauded today, but students off the field are heroes to the hungry in Frederick County. Becoming as much of a tradition as the football game that each year pits the two city high schools is a canned food drive where each student body tries to out-do the other.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 2000
“I think that was the most important part, and happiest part, of my life.” That’s how Joe Holmes described his time in the Navy, especially the time he spent aboard the USS Growler, a submarine that was active in World War II. Mr. Holmes, of Connecticut, joined about 10 other men for the annual reunion of seamen who served on the USS Growler during the group’s homecoming. Each year, it is celebrated in one of the hometowns of a crew member. This year, it was Thurmont-native Harold Creeger’s turn to host the reunion.
As bombs rained around the USS Honolulu on Dec. 7, 1941, and the Japanese struck a sleeping Pearl Harbor, the ship’s stars and stripes flew through the barrage, wreathed in smoke from burning ships and planes. That same flag few over Hillcrest Elementary School on Friday, thanks to Frederick resident Lisa Ward, mother of two Hillcrest students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.