100 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1921
Vandals got busy in the vicinity of Myersville recently and destroyed an orchard of 70 young trees which had just borne their first fruit, the orchard being located on the farm of Rev. R.J. Ridgely. When the family rose the following morning it was discovered that every apple tree in the orchard had been chopped off close to the ground with an axe. It is supposed to have been done by men who were offended because Rev. Ridgely would allow no hunting on his property.
The third annual Armistice Day celebration in this city will go off this afternoon under clear skies, if weather predictions hold. The first of the day's ceremonies will begin at 11 o'clock, the anniversary of the hour of the signing of the armistice terms by Germany and the end of the war when every church bell and factory whistle in the city and country will open full blast.
Medical science and fresh air are winning in the fight against tuberculosis, which takes a higher toll of life in Maryland than any other disease, it is shown in the records of the State Health Department. Mortality from the disease has decreased 41 per cent in the last 16 years.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1971
The Gay Liberation Front believes that there is a definite pecking order in society. At the top, they say, is the white male (it helps a lot if he's protestant) and at the bottom is the black lesbian woman. The rigidness of society is not recognizing different lifestyles by allowing people their inherent right of self-determination was forcefully attacked by four self-declared gay panelists at a lecture held at Frederick Community College Wednesday afternoon to explore different attitudes toward human sexuality.
Board of Education officials declined to comment on teacher contract negotiations last night during which the school officials were expected to reply to a list of 25 demands submitted by county teachers. The list of FCTA demands includes additional leave days for FCTA business, a year's leave of absence with pay for the FCTA president, a program for the eventual air conditioning of all schools and additional money for mileage for teachers.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
