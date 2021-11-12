100 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1921
The largest crowds since war days and the glorious homecoming period were out yesterday for the third annual Armistice Day celebration in Frederick. Of all previous Armistice Day parades yesterday’s was the largest. At least three thousand marched through the streets under gray, clouded skies through which the sunshine filtered at times.
“Catoctin” is the trademark name that has been reserved exclusively for the use of C. Herman Coblentz, of Middletown, as a prefix to the regular registration name for all Holstein animals raised on the Coblentz farm and registered with the Holstein-Friesian Association of America, according to the official announcement recently made by Secretary F. Houghton of Brattleboro, Vt.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1971
“I wouldn’t sell that chair even to get something to eat.” Fern Stottlemeyer of Hagerstown stood looking at a small armless rocker made at the turn of the century by his father, Christopher Columbus Stottlemeyer. Stottlemeyer chairs are fast becoming a collector’s item among Western Maryland antique lovers. The chairs range from footstools, children’s rockers and straight or crooked back dinner table chairs to large wide-armed rockers. All show the characteristic acorn tops on the back posts, the wide strips of weed woven in herringbone or diamond patterns on the seat and some backs, and the sturdy posts.
The county commissioners Thursday endorsed a Frederick Community College proposal to offer a course next year in aircraft maintenance at the local airport.
Approximately 75 people braved chilly weather Tuesday to attend memorial services at Memorial Park and the World War II Memorial located in Courthouse park. Local veterans’ groups chose the traditional date of Nov. 11 to mark Veterans Day.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2001
Frederick County residents donated a record amount of food to their less fortunate neighbors Saturday, handing about 70,000 pounds of groceries over to Boy Scouts and church members, who hauled, sorted and packed the items at warehouses and food banks.
High winds fanned wildfires across the state this weekend, including several in Frederick County. More than 100 firefighters battled a stubborn woods fire in Brunswick early Sunday that brought rail traffic to a halt. It was off East Potomac Street in the area of 13th Avenue near the sharp curve. The fire, which was probably intentionally set, burned about about 15 acres of woodland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.