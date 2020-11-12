100 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1920
Armistice Day was celebrated yesterday on an elaborate scale under the auspices of Francis Scott Key Post, American Legion, in accordance with a proclamation issued by Mayor Gilmer Schley. The factories, business houses and stores closed during the hours for a monster parade. Flags were displayed, business houses and private residences were decorated with the National colors, and the city took on holiday attire.
Colder weather is ahead for this county if the prediction of the weather man and the signs of geese going South can be taken for any signs of truthful weather prophecies. Both point to much colder weather.
The motorcycle races at the fairgrounds yesterday afternoon provide a drawing card to a large crowd of spectators. The machines in yesterday’s races made the best time ever recorded on the local track by motorcycles. All of the races were closely contested, and the onlookers had excitement aplenty.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1970
The plight of the 1,600 Americans in North Vietnamese prisons was compared to being trapped in an elevator between floors, with no way out, “not just for an hour but perhaps for a lifetime,” by the Rev. Francis E. Reinberger Wednesday at Veteran’s Day services.
Two Frederick High School youths were each awarded $250 scholarships for being selected the “Frederick County Outstanding Boy and Girl of the Year” during last night’s second annual Optimist Club banquet. Charles Cornish and Carol Roelke received the honors following the dinner at the Braddock Heights Fire Hall.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
