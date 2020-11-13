100 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1920
New York Hill road in Brunswick will be extensively improved on a fifty-fifty plan by the town council and the county commissioners. This conclusion was reached after the county commissioners visited Brunswick and inspected the road.
The first ice of the season arrived last night in the wake of the cold spell that so suddenly descended on this county yesterday morning. Ice formed early yesterday evening on the fountain in the Courthouse park. Ice had also formed in the gutters and in protected places about 8 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1970
The Frederick County and Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday to recommend to the new county commissioners the adoption of building, plumbing and electrical codes, and agreed to meet with the new officials to determine their interest in a housing study and the establishment of a county Housing Authority.
Approximately 30 people, almost half of them residents of the Rocky Springs area west of Frederick, attended a Planning and Zoning Commission hearing Thursday to protest the proposed “outer circumferential” highway in the master plan. The most controversial section of the master highway plan has been the freeway proposed to encircle Frederick City and located about halfway between the present U.S. 15 beltway and the Route 80 circumferential. The sections which have been most heavily protested by residents are in the Rocky Springs area, in the Feagaville and Mt. Zion Road area, in the Mountville Road area and at the Monocacy battlefield.
The county Planning and Zoning Commission has accepted the proposed Rapid Transit route to go through Urbana to Frederick, attorney Herb Morrison announced at the Urbana Civic Association meeting last night. The route comes from the west side of the county from Montgomery County and will run parallel to I-70 South, up Dixon Road, in Urban. it will cross over I-70 South above Urbana and continue north to Frederick.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2000
Ward Kline Road in Wolfsville is on the county highway’s list for stabilization. However, some residents say they are worried trees will be eliminated and proposed improvements will increase traffic and speed on the single-lane road. Others want a better road to carry them to and from their homes.
Gray clouds hung over Memorial Grounds Park in Frederick for the annual Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, but as if on cue, sunshine broke through as the U.S. flag was raised. As the gnarled hands of World War II veterans rose to salute, freckle-faced boys in Cub Scout uniforms mimicked the gesture. Others stood with hands on hearts unless there was the need to brush away a tear.
