100 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1921
Work has been started on the erection of the new Asbury Methodist Episcopal church, corner of West All Saints street and Brewer’s alley. The building will be located on the site of the “Old Brewers” and will be a substantial improvement. The new church will be constructed of selected red brick. A central tower will cap the building. The structure will also be equipped with a spacious basement to include a kitchen and other facilities.
And still the wintry weather that has held the city in its grip during the past few days, persists. The highest registered temperature yesterday was 48 degrees, and the lowest was 30 or two below freezing. Ice, two-fifths of an inch thick, formed on the vessels in the backyards of Frederick, and skims of ice spanned the surface of many a Frederick county stream for the first time since last winter.
Complaints are being made by ex-servicemen that the people of Frederick are not showing proper respect to the American flag. It was noticed by many members of the local post of the American Legion that when the flag passed along the streets in the Armistice Day parade Friday afternoon that practically the only individuals in the crowds who saluted it properly were Boy scouts. Everyone should have saluted or removed their hats and stood at attention until after the flag had passed.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2001
Some elements of the road project aimed at taking traffic off the Md. 85 commercial corridor will probably be done early in the holiday season, while others will not be done until Christmas or later, said Lora Rakowski, a State Highway Administration spokeswoman.The New Design Road bridge over Interstate 70, which links downtown Frederick and Guilford Drive, the road to the Frederick Crossing Shopping Center, will not open until next spring, she said. But the New Design Road bridge over I-270, from Crestwood Boulevard to Guilford Drive, is expected to be done by Thanksgiving, she said.
Frederick County farmers had weeks of sunny skies to complete the fall harvest and plant cover crops, but the dry weather may spell trouble for future crops. “All season, I kept saying it’s dry,” Terry Poole, Frederick County extension agriculture agent, said Tuesday. Parts of northern Frederick County have been especially dry since the spring and summer, and in October, Frederick County was 4 inches below normal for rainfall, he said.
Officials serving dual roles in Myersville town government and the local fire department are eager to build a new complex for both entities, promising mutual benefits and no conflicts of interest. Architectural drawings were unveiled Tuesday depicting a new building for Town Hall and the Myersville Volunteer Fire Co., though no Town Council vote has authorized any funds for the project. In interviews after Tuesday’s council meeting, council member and treasurer of the fire company, Mark Hinkle and Mayor Wayne Creadick, hailed the planned partnership as cost-effective and sensible for emergency preparedness.
