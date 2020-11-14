100 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1970
What is that sound? The ringing of sleighbells, perhaps? No, that sound is the jingling of coin as several thousand Frederick County residents, armed with more than $2,222,000 dutifully saved in Christmas Club accounts in county banks, move bravely into city and county shopping districts to face the onslaught of smiling sales pitches.
Two youths from Hagerstown and Boonsboro were rescued from a Potomac River island by two Brunswick men after the canoe in which they were traveling capsized near Harpers Ferry Friday afternoon.
"Everybody in this county works at the pleasure of the county commissioners," said a county spokesman, and when a new board takes office, all 262 county employees could potentially lose their jobs. As a practical matter, the local change of administration is likely to affect only a very few of the county employees, according to personnel director Carl Thomas.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2000
Frederick and Middletown residents made a pitch to state officials Monday for two vital road projects for their communities: The U.S. 15/Md. 26 interchange and the Middletown bypass.
Flu vaccine has arrived and flu shots will be administered at the health department to those who are most at risk for suffering complications should they catch the dreaded bug.
Monday morning, Bryant Aylor sat at his desk and glowed. "Hi Mr. Aylor," "Welcome back, Mr. Aylor," his Gov. Thomas Johnson High School students called to him, gently clapping and cheering. Despite two operations for cancerous brain tumors and an ominous prognosis for the future, the 58-year-old photography teacher was back where he wanted to be. "I love being with the kids," he said. "There's some reason why I'm here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.