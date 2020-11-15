100 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1920
The Buckeystown Brick and Tile Company, whose plant is at Buckeystown, put into effect Saturday a new wage scale reducing the pay of employees from $4 to $3 per day. In adopting the new scale an official of the company stated that it was simply a question of closing the plant or operating at reduced expenses. The situation was placed before the employees who decided to accept the wage reduction in order to keep steady employment.
On the 9th of this month, William J. Wickless, of this city, was given the red and green "Fourragere" of the French Croix de Guerre (the Way Cross) won in France for two citations of the Croix de Guerre for bravery in the battles of Chateau Theirry and Soissons, in which he was shot down, but recovered. This distinguished mark of the French Army was bestowed upon him by Maj. Gen. Lejuene, comandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. He wore it for the first time in the grand parade on Thursday.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 2000
The Christmas spirit has arrived early in Brunswick. Residents hampered by age or health problems who need a ride to the store can call Brunswick police to shuttle them to wherever they need to go. It's all part of a transportation program implemented last week by Acting Police Chief Francis Tully.
City and county officials and the Lake Linganore Association have hammered out most of the elements of a complex agreement that could bring water to the eastern side of Frederick County. Once the agreement is signed, Winchester Hall can lift a 5-week-old suspension on issuing new building permits caused by insufficient water.
