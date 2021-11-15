100 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1921
At least one man looks upon Frederick county as a land of promise for the fertile fields and rich valleys of which he has heard. County Agent P.A. Hauver is in receipt of a letter from a Danish farmer now residing in Virginia inquiring whether he can locate here. The farm, who resides near Irvington on the Rappahannock river in Lancaster county, Virginia, writes that he is a native of Denmark who for over 12 years worked in Iowa and Nebraska as a farm hand. Later he was made manager of dairy farm in Iowa. The owner of the dairy farm was killed in and accident and he moved to Virginia. He was told of Frederick county’s agricultural wealth and of the opportunities here by a former resident of Frederick county. He claims to be a hog raiser and butter maker.
Affairs of the Frederick Co-Operative Grocery Company, in process of liquidation for the past year or more, are now closed up.
The Alumni Association of the Thurmont high school unveiled and presented to the school last evening a tablet erected to the memory of First Lieut. Edgar J. Eyler, Private Louis R. Adams and Private Roy O. Kelbaugh, former members of the school who gave their lives in the great World War.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1971
Three plans for the construction of a new elementary school to serve the Emmitsburg area have been presented to the Emmitsburg Citizens Advisory Committee by Hagerstown based architects George Bushey and Jack Burrey.
State police reported deer on county highways caused three weekend accidents which injured two people and damaged five cars. A deer crossed U.S. 340 west of Jefferson and caused a three-car collision Saturday. Deer crossing roads caused an accident on Wolfsville Road Saturday and on U.S. 15 at U.S. 340 Friday.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 2001
The trustees at Fairview Chapel on Boyers Mill Road, New Market, hope their prayers will be answered by posting the following notice: “How not to make your way to heaven. Will the person(s) that removed 17 wooden window shutters from a ‘House of the Lord,’ please return them.” It’s no joke. The quaint little chapel that used to have dark green shutters are now gone. Sometime Friday, after sunset, someone helped themselves to the window coverings.
The recent purchase of a 280 acre farm means 98 percent of the land involved in the Battle of Monocacy is now in federal hands, a National Park Service official said Wednesday. Using funds from a 1999 appropriation of the service’s Land Protection Program, the federal government bought the “Araby” farm off Araby Church Road for $1.9 million from the Clapp family.
