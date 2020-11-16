100 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1920
Frederick’s new hosiery mill, operated by Joseph Black & Sons, is running on full time with 29 operators. The mill, which is located on East Fourth Street, is a branch of the firm’s plant at York, Pennsylvania. It is modern, well lighted and equipped.
The first snow of the season fell yesterday. Three-quarters of an inch fell over a four-hour period. It didn’t stay long, but it was snow.
Frank L. Fitzsimmons, in charge of the local Cow Testing Association, reports seven cows of the Frederick branch as producing over 40 pounds of butter fat for the month of October. In addition, 21 cows produced over 1,000 pounds of milk, the highest being 1,420 lbs.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1970
KENOVA, W.Va. — A brush with tree tops on a high ridge rising in front of a rainy airport runway was blamed Sunday for sending Marshall University’s chartered football jetliner cartwheeling into a hillside, killing all 75 persons aboard. Among those on the plane were the players, coaching staff and boosters.
City police suspect juveniles in a breaking and entering case between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when unknown persons entered the West Frederick Junior High School by throwing a rock through a window in the west part of the building. Police suspect that the unknown persons then went to the shop area, breaking into the tool room and stealing tools to work on the soda machine and safe.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2000
NASA public affairs officials said Tuesday the East Coast is expected to have a “good view” of the Leonid meteor shower this week. “If you don’t mind staying up late this week,” a release states, “you could be treated to a fine celestial display.”
WASHINGTON — Breakfasts in Maryland schools just aren’t going like hotcakes. While Maryland is one of the best states in the nation when it comes to making breakfast available to low-income students, it is not so good at getting students to actually take advantage of the morning meals, according to a report released Wednesday.
