100 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1921
George Grove, about 47 years old, and Brown Turner, about 20, both of Brunswick, were arrested yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles and B. and O. Detective Axline, charged with stealing about 300 pairs of women’s woolen hose from a freight car, and lodged in jail. About one hundred pair of the stolen hose were found sewed in pillow cases at the homes of the tow men.
While practicing to enter an event during the motorcycle races at Frederick-held Armistice Day, T.R. Conner and Morris Fletcher, both of Hagerstown, were badly lacerated about the face and body as the result of being thrown from the machine on which they were riding. In some manner, the side car in which Fletcher was riding, became detached from the motorcycle, thus causing both the side car and motorcycle to crash through a fence.
“The Constitution and laws of our country and State must be observed, whether we approve of them or not,” declared Judge Edward C. Peter in his charge to the grand jury at the opening of the November term of the Montgomery County Circuit Court, at Rockville on Monday. “No law should be repealed on the theory that it cannot be enforced for when a government is unable to enforce its laws then that government ceases to function,” continued Judge Peter.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1971
The old saw concerning “... whistling girls and crowing hens” has been disproven in today’s world, but lady bricklayers are still worthy of some comment, especially young and pretty ones such as Mrs. Susan Urban. To be accurate, Susan isn’t actually a full-fledged bricklayer, but thanks to Frederick County’s Adult Education Program, she and her husband are well on their way to acquiring the necessary skills.
Cutbacks in the use of electricity were asked Monday by the Potomac Edison Company even though a settlement has apparently been reached in the coal strike. Potomac Edison and its Allegheny Power System affiliates — Monongahela Power and West Penn Power — Monday appealed to their customers to eliminate non-essential uses of electricity. “This need will continue until coal is again being received at the company’s power stations,” stated J.M. McCardell, executive vice president and general manager of Potomac Edison.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2001
Serious crime in the City of Frederick increased 18 percent in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2000, according to statistics released Thursday by the Frederick Police Department. The greatest increase occurred in the categories of rape and robbery, and categories showing declines were murder and burglary. Contributing to the overall increase in crime was a change in how aggravated assaults are reported under a new mandate by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Capt. Harold Domer, acting chief of the Frederick Police Department.
With little fanfare, the Frederick County Commissioners elected Thursday to take code home rule to the voters in the November 2002 ballot. For years, the occupants of Winchester Hall have been mulling whether the county has outgrown the county commissioner form of government, where a single council holds executive and legislative powers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.