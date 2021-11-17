100 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1921
Ten penny-in-the-slot scales in Frederick are gross prevaricators — or maybe eleven of them are, for out of that number visited Tuesday afternoon by a Post reporter, not one of them had tallied with the weight registered on another. It is not the question of correct weight that worries the reporter concerned, but the fact that thirteen perfectly good pennies were wasted in an effort to discover something that he has not discovered yet.
The bright object near the sun, which has mystified astronomers since it was observed on August 7, has been definitely identified as a large previously unknown comet, according to Professor Henry Norris Russell, of Princeton, this year’s winner of the medal of the Royal Astronomical Society.
About the Town: Clerks in local music stores are becoming accustomed to startling questions. For instance, it is nothing unusual for a pretty appealing young thing to enter a store and greet the approaching clerk with the information that “I want ‘My Man.’” Similar bits of illuminating requests are “Have you ‘Bright Eyes?” “Can you play ‘Hold Me?’” “I’d like to get the ‘Wang, Wang Blues.’”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1971
A Frederick City policeman was reportedly stabbed with a knife Tuesday by a 22-year-old Frederick man in the emergency ward of Frederick Memorial Hospital. Taken to the hospital with his wife and child for treatment after an automobile accident, the man allegedly opened a switchblade knife and threatened to stab anyone who tried to take his family out of the room before they received treatment, police said. Police and hospital employees worked unsuccessfully for 45 minutes trying to persuade the man to drop the knife. Fearing he might harm someone, several policemen and a United Fire Company ambulance driver rushed into the room and forcibly disarmed the man. During the scuffle a police offer was stabbed in the buttocks by the knife-wielding man.
The importance of increased vocational technical education was delineated last night at a joint meeting of the state and local Vocational Technical Advisory Councils. Michael Morton, supervisor of vocational education for the Board of Education in Frederick County, stated that the purpose of vocational education is to make education relevant and work dignified and added, “The ultimate goal now is to provide a saleable skill for each graduate that leaves high school who wants it.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 2001
WASHINGTON — Investigators found a letter Friday addressed to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy that the FBI said appears to contain anthrax. It would be the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill. The contaminated letter was postmarked from Trenton, N.J., as was the one sent to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, and contains similar handwriting, investigators said. Although terrorism from abroad has not been ruled out, officials believe the anthrax attacks came from someone in the United States.
When Gov. Thomas Johnson High School officials got wind of some unofficial “Senior Skip Day” parties, they picked up the phone and tipped off the police. Deputies started checking potential addresses for truant students and late Friday morning found a small party of juveniles, boys and girls, underway at a residence on Reels Mill Road, said Cpl. Brian Mullennex of the Frederick County Sheriff’s office. Of about 10 students who skipped school for the party, four teens were issued citations for underage drinking and one 16-year-old boy who had consumed nearly a fifth of Capt. Morgan’s rum, was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital “for an alcohol overdose,” Cpl. Mullennex said
