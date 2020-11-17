100 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1920
A bird known as the starling and like the English sparrow, brought to this country from England, seems to be another pest put on the American people, according to reports of the depredations of these birds possessed of a sharp bill, which has an exceedingly sharp point, these birds are gaining foothold on Frederick County, and already some measures have been taken to exterminate as many of them as possible. The starling, it is said, was brought to the United States about two years ago.
The county commissioners have recently placed about 8,000 gallons of oil on the road between Ceresville and Woodsboro, a distance of seven and eight miles. The commissioners had intended to place 2,000 gallons on the Montevue pike but were unable to obtain any more than the shipment of 8,000 gallons, which was used between Ceresville and Woodsboro.
Seriously burned about the body and face Monday afternoon while building a kitchen fire in her home, Mrs. Arthur Hightman, near Middletown, dies yesterday afternoon from shock. At no time following her injury was Mrs. Hightman entirely conscious. Much of the story of her injury is surmised.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1970
DACCA, Pakistan — Relief officials said Monday the confirmed death count from the cyclone and tidal waves that tore through the Bay of Bengal coast late last week has risen to 55,000. Radio Pakistan said that not one person was left alive on 13 islands near Chittagong.
The overcrowded conditions at East Frederick Elementary School will reach crisis proportions during the next school year because of inaction by the Board of Education, according to the school’s PTA president.
A 27-year-old junior high school English teacher, who said Frederick County Schools, like all public schools, are “grim, hoyless and sterile,” has resigned her teaching position here, effective Nov. 9. In a letter to the Baltimore Sun, Mary Christine Johnson, formerly of West Frederick Junior High, criticized crowded classrooms, which she believes “make discipline, rather than teaching, the principal concern of the teacher ... Unfortunately, this type of education is the rule rather than the exception in public schools. If they are to survive, I feel some drastic action must be taken,” she concluded.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 2000
Good Morning! “The short memories of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.” — Will Rogers
After a two-year legal battle over the constitutionality of Frederick’s trespass law for public housing projects, the “no trespassing” signs are coming down, and the city and housing authority are paying $325,000 to settle the lawsuit. The settlement abolishes the old trespassing policy that banned virtually all visitors to public housing property and installs new rules that bar only known criminals.
High-tech, high-finance will come to Winchester Hall later this month. During a public work session of the Frederick County Commissioners, viewers of the county government cable channel will witness the sale of $72 million worth of bonds as bids come in over the Internet.
