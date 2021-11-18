100 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1921
If reports coming from the drinking class of Frederick and the county are correct, bootleggers are working a shrewd game here, and officers who endeavor to clean up bootlegging in this section will have their hands full. The booze comes from somewhere because drunks are frequently seen hugging the buildings in turning corners. It is said that at one place, fish must be bought, an almost exorbitant price is being charged. When the package is opened, the purchaser finds himself the possessor of a quart of corn liquor. The man speaking of this place added that it was good whisky, too, for he had purchased “fish” there on several occasions.
Briefs from the County Towns — Feagaville: The Young Peoples’ Missionary Society held its monthly meeting Sunday evening and rendered a very interesting program. Armistice Day was celebrated here by a very creditable parade by the school children. It reflected much credit upon the teachers who had it in charge. The Musical Club will give a recital in the hall on Wednesday evening. Ice cream and cakes will be on sale.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1971
Nine of 13 Emmitsburg residents being tried on marijuana-related violations stemming from a Sept. 17 raid pleaded guilty Wednesday evening in Circuit Court. The case of the Emmitsburg 13 never went to the jury. The defendants, after their attorneys met with the state’s attorney on the second day of their trial, agreed to change their pleas: Six of the nine pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, and the other three pleaded guilty to maintaining a common nuisance. The state dropped charges against the remaining four persons.
Architects told the county commissioners and school officials Wednesday that a plan to build a new Emmitsburg School and use the present building for a health-library-community-complex and town recreation center would cost $1.7 million. The proposal, the most costly of the three drawn up by Hagerstown architects Bushey and Burrey, received the endorsement of a citizens advisory committee from Emmitsburg last week.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.