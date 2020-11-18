100 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1920
Revolting and appalling in all its details, the most horrible crime in the history of the state of Maryland became known last night, when Charles Robertson, 16, confessed that he had struck Mrs. Mary Edith Hightman, near Middletown, on the head with a hatchet, assaulted her, poured coal oil on her clothing and set fire to them, indicting injuries from which she died on Tuesday afternoon less than 48 hours after the attack. Until yesterday, it was believed that Mrs. Hightman had died from burns accidentally received when she poured oil on smoldering embers in the kitchen stove.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1970
“Frederick County has allowed the library to remain in a Sleeping Beauty state since about 1930, when it was considered a model of libraries in Maryland,” Marion U. Rueth said at a library study meeting last night. The report by Rueth was designed to determine needs for expansion and to make recommendations for the Frederick County Library system.
At approximately 9:05 a.m., a large jet was traveling over the eastern part of the county just outside the city limits when it lost altitude and droned over several county residences. Mrs. John Bare, who resides just off U.S. 40 East, reported her house shook as she emerged from the house to see the cause of the noise and rumbling. The plane was so low it almost brushed the top of a sycamore tree near the barn. She also reported black smoke coming from one of the engines.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 2000
Good Morning! “Our task now is not to fix the blame for the past, but to fix the course for the future.” — John F. Kennedy
Frederick’s aldermen this week authorized the purchase of nearly $300,000 worth of gear, mostly cars and trucks, for various city departments and agencies, ranging from a $85,000 dump truck to a $5,300 utility cart for the city’s golf course.
