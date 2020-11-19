100 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1920
Frederick County, particularly Middletown Valley, is seething with indignation over the revolting crime near Middletown of which Mrs. Mary Edith Hightman, 27-year-old wife of Arthur F. Hightman, a farmer, was the victim, which became known yesterday following the arrest of Chas. Robertson, 16-year-old farm laborer, a confessed rapist and murder.
As she was pouring lye into grease, preparatory to making soap, the grease exploded and nearly blinded Mrs. H.J. Beard, Feagaville, Tuesday evening. Her eyes still pained yesterday, but she was able to see, and all danger of her sight being permanently impaired has passed.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1970
Good Morning! “There are those I know who will say that the liberation of humanity, the freedom of man and mind, is nothing but a dream. They are right. It is. It is the American dream.” — Archibald MacLeish
Four Frederick County residents and two from Damascus were among NASA and AEC contractor personnel honored for their part in the development of a nuclear electric generator, which is used for lunar exploration. Honored from Frederick County were Robert T. Carpenter, Betty Carr, Linda Zombro and Mrs. Robert Mullen.
Senator Charles McC. Mathias introduced an amendment to the Labor, Health, Education and Welfare appropriations bill to provide $15 million to convert Fort Detrick into a comprehensive health research center.
The Food and Drug Administration warned that necklaces, which were imported from South Africa by the International Gift Shop in New Windsor, contain jequirity beans, a toxic seed used for decoration. If chewed or swallowed, the beans can cause vomiting, convulsions or death, though symptoms may be delayed for several hours.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Posts did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.