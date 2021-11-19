100 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1921
In a conference at Annapolis yesterday between Governor Ritchie, John N. Mackall, chairman of the State Roads Commission; William Milnes Maloy, chairman, and Major Ezra B. Whitman, of the Public Service Commission, and Col. E. Austin Baughman, Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, Mr. Mackall advocated the the proposition by the state of a tax of 1 cent on every gallon of gasoline used by autoists.
Following the frost line down from Canada and the Maine mountains the starlings are beginning to return and droves of them may be seen flying about the suburbs of cities. Starlings were in this city and county by the thousands a year or so ago and some of them made so much noise in vines alongside homes that they were killed by the dozens when irate citizens used shotguns. It was stated, too, that much of the damage that was done to the corn at that time was by the starlings. The birds have very sharp beak and literally rip their way through the husk on corn in shock.With the weather warmed up a bit, many citizens of Frederick are spending their spare time in watching the demolition of the City Hotel and adjoining properties, preparatory to the erection of the new $300,000 hotel. The work of tearing down the old Court street property, which formerly housed the barbershop and tailoring shop, probably drew the biggest crowd, as those in charge of the work there used the quickest means of reducing the structure. Many ropes were used and whole sections of the wall toppled at a time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1971
A Buckeystown man has been charged with homicide in the death of a Frederick City squirrel hunter found dead Oct. 23 of a gunshot wound in a wooded area off Lily Ponds Road.
Road work may be in the near future for Loy Wolfe Road, a two-mile long dirt road located near Wolfsville, according to the Frederick County Roads Department; however, direct school bus service to the road residents is still impractical and costly, Frederick County School Board officials stated. The Loy Wolfe Road dwellers told officials their children have to walk one-half mile to board the school bus traveling to Wolfsville Elementary School.
“Poor student reading is not just a problem of Frederick County. It is the same all over the U.S., but other places have secured funds, and Frederick schools have not,” Kay Fagen, a Linganore teacher said at a PTA meeting last night. Two Frederick tests show there is a sizable percentage of students in secondary schools who read below their grade level.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 2001
Many choirs sang a variety of hymns. The second annual “Hymn-a-Thon for the Homeless” Saturday raised about $50,000 for a homeless shelter in Frederick. The fund-raiser exceeded expectations and pushed total revenue for the shelter to about $300,000, one-third of the goal, said Brian Scott, executive director of the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
The scissors, glue and paper were laid out on the table for Joni Carlo’s scrapbook, along with a box of Kleenex in anticipation of tears. Working one recent evening in Donna Silliman’s scrapbook store in Frederick, Ms. Carlo was piecing together a tribute to her stepson, Michael Scott Carlo, one of the missing firefighters at the World Trade Center disaster. “His dream was to sail around the world,” Ms. Carlo said as she looked at a picture of Michael on his boat.A woman was arrested for shoplifting after running away from FSK Mall security guards and hitching a ride in a dump truck, sheriff’s deputies said. The Hagerstown woman was taken into custody and charged with theft under $500. Frederick County sheriff’s investigators said she ran across the mall parking lot, eluding the guards, and caught a ride with a dump truck driver. The truck entered I-270 heading south, and a sheriff’s deputy pulled it over. The dump truck driver thought she was hitchhiking and he was not connected to the theft.
