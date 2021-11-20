SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1971
Four deputies in the sheriff’s department reportedly quit or were removed from their jobs Friday. Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him at the Frederick County Jail and at his home. Deputies at the jail declined to release any information about the four men. Deputy Samuel Kipe said he did not know where the sheriff was and could not locate him by radio. The names of the four ex-deputies were not available.
Six boys escaped Wednesday night from the Victor Cullen Training School for Boys in Sabillasville, state police reported. All six were found at about 9:30 p.m. not far from the school by Victor Cullen authorities, police said.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 2001
Nearly 2 kilos of suspected crack cocaine were seized, at least seven people were arrested, and numerous seaches were underway in Frederick County on Monday night as police culminated an extensive multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking. “We’ve cracked a major New York to Frederick drug network,” said Frederick County State’s Attorney Scott Rolle.
Brix, a dog the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office used to detect explosives, died Sunday of complications from cancer that had gone undetected. “We’re all kind of stunned because there were no signs that anything was wrong,” said Sgt. Keith Robeson, head of the sheriff’s office K-9 unit. Brix and his partner, Correctional Officer First Class Sam Stottlemyer, had finished working about 2 p.m. when the dog collapsed and was rushed to Glade Valley Animal Hospital, where he “died in Sam’s arms,” Sgt. Robeson said.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1921
The Blue Ridge Rod and Gun Club House, situated on a promontory across the Potomac river from Harper’s Ferry, was totally destroyed with all of its contents Saturday evening. The flames were discovered about 6:30 o’clock, and in less than an hour, the building was in ashes. The loss, it is said, is between $8,000 and $10,000. The club has a large membership including many Washingtonians, who frequently spend the weekend there hunting and fishing.
The widening of South Carroll street, between South street and Clarke Place, is under consideration by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, and is expected by members of the board to make a distinct improvement to the southern section of the city and make available a number of lots for building purpose.
Notwithstanding the ordinance against automobile parking on Market street longer than half an hour Saturday nights, both sides of the street, between the Square Corner and Second street, were lined with cars the past Saturday night. Owners apparently paid no attention to the time limit, and from 8 until 10 o’clock, almost every foot of space in the street along the sidewalk was occupied with machines.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2001
A helicopter was escorted from restricted air space surrounding the Camp David presidential retreat on Tuesday morning, a state police spokesman said. The incursion was the latest in a series of invasions into restricted airspace since the no-fly zone around the compound was expanded in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The helicopter was escorted from the airspace by two military jets, and was being tracked so the pilot could be questioned after landing, said Cpl. Rob Moroney, a state police spokesman.
Stuart Berdy didn’t hesitate when he saw a notice asking for volunteers to help serve the annual Thanksgiving feast at The Salvation Army. “They’ve helped me recently,” the New Market resident said. “I thought it was only fitting to give back.” Mr. Berdy, a baggage handler for Northwest Airlines at Reagan National Airport, suddenly found himself out of work following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He said The Salvation Army helped him pay the mortgage and other bills, and he isn’t sure what would have happened if they hadn’t.
