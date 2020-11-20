100 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1920
The most outrageous public fraud in the history of this county came to light last night when County Agent Day, Washington county, made a statement in Hagerstown that a Frederick county butcher is selling pork from the carcasses of diseased hogs. The investigation conducted by Day yesterday proved that a Frederick county butcher was buying hogs affected with cholera gangrene, and pneumonia and that he was butchering them and selling them to the consumers of this county.
After an investigation of several weeks into the origin of forest fires in Frederick and Washington counties, J.A. Cope, assistant state forester, last night had information necessary for the arrest of three Frederick county mountaineers and several living on the Washington county side of the mountain. The guilty parties will be arrested in the next few days, and a statement from Hagerstown last night indicated that they would be tried there during the next few weeks.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1970
After a controversial battle to enable youths between the ages of 18 and 20 to vote, not one registered to exercise the new privilege on the first day of registration yesterday, E. Robert Bowlus, secretary of the Board of Elections Supervisor reported.
The rezoning of 123 acres of land in western Frederick and the improvement of McCurdy Field were the major topics discussed by Mayor E. Paul Magaha and the Board of Aldermen at a short meeting Thursday evening. The city officials voted to accept the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission that the land, located north and northwest of the proposed Frederick Towne Mall, be rezoned to allow greater population in the area.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 2000
The body of a boy was discovered this morning at McCurdy Field by a Frederick city public works employee, police said. With yellow police crime tape circling the stadium, Police Capt. Harold Domer would not describe the child’s death. He did say officers were investigating the incident as a homicide. The discovery comes hours after police received an anonymous call about “a skirmish or a fight” at a local ballfield, Capt. Domer said. The body matches the description of a boy reported missing by his mother at about 9:30 Sunday night.
Bert Thornton thinks a lot has changed on the dial since he owned three radio stations. As big corporations take over local radio, the focus has turned away from local issues, he said.
