100 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1970
The alleged inequities of the county's welfare system was described last night at a "Poor Man's Dinner" sponsored by the local chapter of the National Welfare Rights Organizatioin. "The Frederick County Welfare Department doesn't tell people what they are entitled to," said Anna Holland, one of four speakers at the dinner. "The don't have time to tell you."
The 125 homes of the proposed 500 homes Brunswick Heights development being built by Stone Brothers Inc., Gaithersburg, and sold exclusively by Poss and Bernstein Realtors, Frederick, will be subsidized through the "Section 235" program of the Federal Housing Administration and through regular FHA and VA loans.
A zoning application which would involve the county's largest block of C-1 conservation land to be rezoned as A-1 agricultural land will be heard Monday morning. The request was filed by the Linganore Corporation to rezone more than 800 acres from C-1 conservation to A-1 agricultural land which would permit its development as a low density residential area. The request involves land near the planned Lake Linganore dam site.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2000
Victor Cullen Academy's operation are severely lacking and the state's Department of Juvenile Justice wants something done about it. Cullen is a state-owned, medium-security detention center for boys located in Sabillasville. Youth Services International, based in Sarasota, Fla., operates it.
Grace Reeder has been blessed by each of the more than 200 children who have passed through her home, she said recently. But the woman who has dedicated the past 41 1/2 years of her life to caring for children will call it quits in December. At 64, Mrs. Reeder said there's too much paperwork and training involved in keeping up with state childcare laws for someone her age.
