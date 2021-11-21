100 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1921
The Blue Ridge Rod and Gun Club House, situated on a promontory across the Potomac river from Harper's Ferry, was totally destroyed with all of its contents Saturday evening. The flames were discovered about 6:30 o'clock and in less than an hour the building was in ashes. The loss, it is said, is between $8,000 and $10,000. The club has a large membership including many Washingtonians, who frequently spend the weekend there hunting and fishing.
The widening of South Carroll street, between South street and Clarke Place, is under consideration by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, and is expected by members of the board to make a distinct improvement to the southern section of the city and make available a number of lots for building purpose.
Notwithstanding the ordinance against automobile parking on Market street longer than half an hour Saturday nights, both sides of the street, between the Square Corner and Second street, were lined with cars the past Saturday night. Owners apparently paid no attention to the time limit and from 8 until 10 o'clock almost every foot of space in the street along the sidewalk was occupied with machines.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2001
A helicopter was escorted from restricted air space surrounding the Camp David presidential retreat on Tuesday morning, a state police spokesman said. The incursion was the latest in a series of invasions into restricted airspace since the no-fly zone around the compound was expanded in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The helicopter was escorted from the airspace by two military jets, and was being tracked so the pilot could be questioned after landing, said Cpl. Rob Moroney, a state police spokesman.
Stuart Berdy didn't hesitate when he saw a notice asking for volunteers to help serve the annual Thanksgiving feast at The Salvation Army. "They've helped me recently," the New Market resident said. "I thought it was only fitting to give back." Mr. Berdy, a baggage handler for Northwest Airlines at Reagan National Airport, suddenly found himself out of work following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He said The Salvation Army helped him pay the mortgage and other bills, and he isn't sure what would have happened if they hadn't.
