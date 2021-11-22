100 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1921
A factory owned and operated by Alderman James E. Doub, and located at the west corner of North Carroll and East Patrick streets, opposite the post office, is manufacturing potato chips, salted peanuts and selling in a territory comprised of Frederick and adjoining counties. The working force of the factory is composed of two men and two women employed at the plant itself. This factory had been operated by the G.L. Baking Company but was taken over by Mr. Doub in May. It is the only potato chip factory in the county.
Talk of another hotel has been heard during the past few days about town. A prominent citizen, who said he was interested in a hotel project, before the hotel company was formed, stated to a Post reporter last night there was a possibility of another hotel for the city. A proper site, he said, was in his opinion, the biggest obstacle in the way.
Gasoline took another jump yesterday and landed on the 27 cent mark, 1 cent above the previous mark, and motorists all over the city were given a surprise this morning when they pulled up at the tanks. The real cause for the new jump in price, according to officials of the different refining companies here, is as much a mystery to them as it is to the consumer and their answers invariably were, “You know as much as I do.”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1971
Circumstances which Tuesday prompted a job walkout by the county’s deputy jail warden and three jail deputies have been resolved and the four have returned to their positions, Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner said Sunday. According to Baumgartner, the walkout occurred at a department meeting Tuesday which “had been requested by my men to discuss some honest differences between them.”
While it hardly rated ‘great blizzard” status and those alive today will probably neglect to tell their grandchildren about it, there was a snowstorm, of sorts, Sunday in Frederick County. Judging by reports, it snowed everywhere but in Frederick City where the skies remained threatening through the day and old-timers rubbed their joints and said, “It sure does feel like snow.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 2001
The archives for this date is not available.
