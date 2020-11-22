100 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1920
It is understood that beginning this morning most and perhaps all bakers of the city will lower the cost of their bread by giving a larger loaf for the same price, which means at least one half cent a loaf reduction.
The vaccination controversy that stirred public school circles in the vicinity of Myersville some time ago recently bobbed up again and last week, according to reports threatened to find its way in court. It seems that a pupil of the Myersville school was dismissed from school for not having been vaccinated.
Mrs. Frances Lucretia Wright, wife of the late William Wright, was found dead in the yard of her home on the old Linganore road, near Pearl, Saturday evening. The body was discovered beside a wood pile by her son Eugene Wright, who resides in the same neighborhood. Mr. Wright summoned Dr. Geo. Riggs, who after an examination, said the 74-year-old had evidently died from apoplexy and had been dead, he thought since Tuesday, five days ago.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 2000
An ex-convict with a history of sex offenses has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 9-year-old Frederick boy whose naked body was found in a baseball dugout Monday morning, officials said Tuesday. Elmer Spencer Jr., 44, of no fixed address, was released from a Hagerstown prison a week ago, they said.
A Deer Crossing Elementary School student was not allowed to sell Bibles at the school's business days this week, according to the boy's mother and the school principal. "We're not forcing the children to read the Bible," said Joanne Caldwell, the student's mother, "and we're not forcing an interpretation and we're not forcing them to buy it." Her son should be able to sell Bibles because "children can sell other books," at the business days, she said.
Although the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that teachers may not lead their students in prayer, that doesn't mean students aren't praying in school. Bible study or Christian fellowship programs meet at five county high schools: Gov. Thomas Johnson, Brunswick, Catoctin, Frederick and Walkersville. Students created the groups and use school space, and school staff members act as group monitors.
